Jordan Faces Widening Funding Gap In Syrian Crisis Response Plan

Amman, Oct. 12 (Petra) -- Jordan's ongoing efforts to address the Syrian crisis have encountered a significant financial challenge, as the funding gap for the Jordanian response plan continues to widen.As of the end of August 2023, the total funding provided by donor organizations for the plan amounted to approximately $373 million, representing just 16.4% of the plan's required $2.276 billion.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation reported that the funding deficit for the Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis had reached a staggering $1.9 billion, equivalent to 83.6% of the annual budget allocated to support Syrian refugees in Jordan, which stands at $2.276 billion.The allocation of this funding within the plan's components reveals an acute disparity, the ministry added, indicating that the support for host communities reached around $85.5 million, while support for Syrian refugees amounted to approximately $282.6 million. In contrast, funding for infrastructure development and institutional capacity building amounted to a mere $5.5 million, with support for the general treasury and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic remaining unfunded.The United States leads the list of donor countries and organizations contributing to the response plan with a substantial donation of approximately $106 million. Germany followed with approximately $69 million, and the European Union contributed about $27.5 million. The European Union funded direct projects with around $23.2 million, while projects were implemented through the Madad Fund for the Syrian Crisis response with about $4.3 million.Recognizing the ongoing challenges, the Ministry has announced an extension of the current Jordanian response plan to the Syrian crisis until 2023. This extension will be carried out in collaboration with government ministries, donor organizations, and UN agencies.Furthermore, a new approach is being developed during the current year to prepare the response plan for the years 2024-2026, which will be achieved in collaboration with sectoral teams from relevant ministries and representatives from donor organizations and non-governmental organizations."The aim is to ensure the upcoming plan reflects the pressing needs of Syrian refugees, both inside and outside the camps, addresses the financial requirements of the general treasury, and meets the needs of host communities. It is envisaged that these requirements will be distributed across key sectors," the ministry added.On the international stage, the Ministry has reiterated its commitment to highlighting the Syrian crisis and its ramifications on the Jordanian economy, as well as its impact on the quality of services provided to both Jordanians and Syrians. The goal is to prompt donor countries to fulfill their responsibilities towards this crisis, especially considering that a portion of the reduction in funding can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in most donor countries and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian crisis.