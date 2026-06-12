South Korea Snatch 2-1 Win Over Czech Republic In World Cup Opener

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) South Korea came back from a goal down to snatch a thrilling 2-1 win over the Czech Republic in their World Cup Group A opener on Thursday, substitute Oh Hyeon-gyu grabbing the winner in the 80th minute.

Korea captain Son Heung-Min wasted a number of decent chances before his Czech counterpart Ladislav Krejci broke the deadlock against the run of play in the 59th minute by heading home from a long throw-in, but the lead was short-lived as Hwang In-Beom kept his cool to dink the equaliser over the keeper eight minutes later.

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Tomas Soucek thought he had put the Czechs back in front with a header from a free kick in the 77th minute but the goal was chalked off for offside, and less than three minutes later the Koreans went ahead as Hwang turned provider, pulling the ball back for Oh to fire home from close range.

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Co-hosts Mexico top the group after their 2-0 win over South Africa and they will meet the South Koreans in Guadalajara next Thursday, while the Czechs take on South Africa in Atlanta.

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