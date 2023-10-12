Asian Development Bank And Bank Respublika Sign A Major Loan Agreement (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) After a long break, another large international financial
organization has returned to the banking market in Azerbaijan! A
loan agreement was signed between Bank Respublika, one of the
leading banks in Azerbaijan supporting the real sector and the
Asian Development Bank (ADB). According to the agreement, the Bank
will receive a large amount of credit in domestic currency
equivalent to 20 million US dollars.
The funds raised will strengthen credit support of the real
sector, a priority area for both the Bank and the country's
economy, in particular finance micro, small and medium enterprises,
as well as finance entrepreneurial activities of youth and women.
Thanks to the extensive branch network of Bank Respublika, the
funds attracted will be used to support entrepreneurs operating in
all regions of Azerbaijan. A loan in national currency will further
expand business lending opportunities in the country, and also
contribute to building more stable financing conditions.
“We highly appreciate that Asian Development Bank, after a
long break, has returned to the bank market of Azerbaijan with Bank
Respublika. This contract is another important sign of of the
confidence by international financial institutions both in the
stability of the country's banking industry and in the relaibility
of Bank Respublika. Partnership with leading international
financial organizations such as ADB will allow us to support the
real sector on more favorable terms and thereby contribute to the
development of entrepreneurship in the country,” stated Tariyel Ismayilov, Chairman of the Executive Board
of Bank Respublika.
"MSMEs are essential to lift incomes and create jobs in
Azerbaijan, as they employ more than two-thirds of working people,
and nearly 40% of registered women-owned businesses are in the
agriculture sector. Bank Respublika's work aligns with ADB's goal
of improving food security, strengthening agriculture, and helping
women to access finance, training, and markets." said
ADB's Azerbaijan Country Director Candice McDeigan.
"Bank Respublika is a strong and valued partner due to its
significant presence in rural areas, focus on MSMEs, and commitment
to improving financial access for women and rural customers. This
deal draws from our regional experience, particularly the
advantages of using local currency to strengthen capital
markets" said ADB's Director General, Private Sector
Operations Department, Suzanne Gaboury.
Bank Respublika was established in 1992 and is among Top 5
leading banks of Azerbaijan. Among the bank's shareholders are
Sparkassen International Development Trust (a member of the
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe Finance Group), one of Germany's largest
financial institutions. The bank has one of the highest
international
