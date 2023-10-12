Miandad V P And Naseem Healthcare Recognised At Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mohammed Miandad V P, Managing Director of Naseem Healthcare and CMD 33 Holdings has been honoured as one of the Top 100 Healthcare Leaders at the prestigious Forbes Middle East Healthcare Summit 2023, which took place in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This recognition underscores his outstanding contributions to the healthcare industry and Naseem Healthcare's unwavering commitment to delivering quality global healthcare in Qatar.

As a trailblazer in the industry, Miandad V P has consistently driven Naseem Healthcare towards excellence and introduced groundbreaking solutions that have improved the lives of people. He stands among the four exceptional leaders selected from Qatar to receive this prestigious honour.

Naseem Healthcare is one of the largest private healthcare provider in the region, providing innovative and guest-centred healthcare solutions. With a dedicated focus on quality, state-of-the-art technology and compassionate care delivery, Naseem Healthcare continues to make remarkable strides in the industry.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be recognised among the great healthcare leaders from the Middle East. Sharing this incredible moment with other esteemed honorees is a true tribute to our collective commitment to improving global healthcare. This recognition is a collective achievement of the entire Naseem Healthcare team who are commitment to setting new standards in the industry” said Miandad.