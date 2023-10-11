(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Align Production Systems partners with Kollmorgen to advance AGV technology

Align Production Systems , a material handling solutions provider, has agreed a strategic partnership with Kollmorgen , a well known motion control specialist, to innovate automated guided vehicles technology.

This collaboration is set to“revolutionize the manufacturing AGV landscape, to provide efficiency, reliability, and versatility across various industries”, say the companies.

The collaboration of Align Production Systems' expertise in designing world-class automated guided vehicle systems with Kollmorgen's automation control platform NDC Solutions, will foster the next generation of AGV vehicle technology.

The partnership aims to redefine the standards of how large and heavy products are moved within a manufacturer's facility.

Jason Stoecker, CEO of Align Production Systems, says:“Our partnership with Kollmorgen marks a pivotal moment in the AGV technology for heavy industry.

“As a premier provider of heavy industrial solutions partnered with a pioneer in AGV technologies, APS will help lead heavy industry into the autonomous age.”

This partnership holds promising prospects for industries looking to tap into the next level of automation. Both Align Production Systems and Kollmorgen are committed to pushing the boundaries of AGV vehicle technology to ensure the future of AGVs is beneficial to customers.

Tobias Byfeldt, vice president and general manager Kollmorgen Automation, says:“We are happy to welcome Align Production Systems as a partner. We strongly believe that the APS go to market strategy, powered by Kollmorgen NDC Solutions will be strong force within automated flexible material handling.”