GCC Chief, Cyprus FM Discuss Strengthening Ties

RIYADH, Oct 11 (KUNA -- Secretary General of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem Al-Budaiwi discussed along with Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Constantinos Kombos, mechanisms strengthening ties between the two sides across various fields, and benefiting mutual interests.

The Secretariat said in a statement that this came during a meeting held yesterday between the two on sidelines of 27th GCC-European Union ministerial council meeting in Muscat.

The statement added that they delved into strategic partnership between Gulf bloc and EU in addition to issues of common interest, and latest developments on regional and international fronts. (end)

