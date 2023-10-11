Arab League Secretary-General Meets With Qatar's Permanent Representative

Cairo: The Secretary-General of the League of Arab States H E Ahmed Aboul Gheit met on Wednesday with the Ambassador of Qatar to Egypt HE Salem Mubarak Al Shafi on the occasion of the end of his term. During the meeting, cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the Arab League were discussed.

