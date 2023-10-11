Top 11 Best Cryptos To Buy Now: Ultimate Investment In 2023

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--







There are over 23,000 cryptos in circulation, with dozens of new projects launching every month. But the fact of the matter is that there is far more chaff than wheat - and there is far more dirt than diamonds.

Some cryptocurrencies actually provide real solutions to real problems, while many exist simply as speculative assets to gamble on. For instance, tokens like Bitcoin and Ethereum have delivered eye-watering returns to early-stage investors, while meme coins like Pepe Coin and Floki Inu experienced parabolic growth before quickly tapering off and fading away.

Even the most experienced crypto enthusiasts aren't immune to making ill-advised investments given the sheer number of options - much less when to hold them and when to sell them.

That's why we've done the hard work of analyzing and curating a selection of the best crypto to buy now. This list includes a healthy mix of established cryptocurrencies as well as new up-and-comers with massive upside potential in the coming years. Read on to find out why these 11 cryptocurrencies rank as some of the best cryptos to buy today.

Meme coins are an inseparable part of the fabric that makes up crypto. After all, they are often the stepping stone for non-crypto natives to get into the crazy world of cryptocurrency. They're cute, they're charming, and they are popular because people find them relatable. Best of all, investing in the right meme coins with the potential to explode in popularity - at the right time - can potentially mint millionaires overnight.

The thing is, many meme coins sputter out shortly after they moon in price. For every Dogecoin and Shiba Inu that go on parabolic price runs, there are thousands more that stumble out of the gate and fade into oblivion. Others flatter to deceive - Pepe Coin comes to mind - but ultimately lack any sort of redeeming innovation, therefore losing steam once the hype fades.

That's where the Memeinator comes in. Don't let the recognizable branding and the catchy name deceive you - this isn't just another pump-and-dump meme coin like 95% of the space is. Memeinator combines all the fiery energy and relatability of a 90s action film-themed meme coin with the innovative use of AI.

The Memeinator has one objective: to search out the meme coin ecosystem and cleanse it from the refuse that floats to the top on its way to attaining a $1 billion market capitalization. In doing so, the Memeinator is building a better future for the meme coin space by identifying the worst offenders of meme coin excess, marking them for elimination, and eventually consuming their market cap by exposing them for the trash they objectively are.

The best part about Memeinator is it's just about to launch its MMTR token presale at the end of September - making it one of the best crypto to buy in 2023. It's an opportunity to get into the absolute beginning of a protocol with serious legroom for exponential growth in the coming years.

In line with its presale, Memeinator will begin its 29-stage presale offering MMTR tokens at $0.01. By the end of the presale phase , MMTR will be released to the public at $0.049 per token ahead of its listing on BitMart. That's a 390% increase for investors who participate in stage 1 of the MMTR presale . Imagine making those gains in a bear market. Not surprisingly, savvy investors are lining up for what could be the best crypto presale to join in 2023.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy MMTR, here <<<

2) Shiba Memu (SHMU): Newcomer combining meme coin virality with the power of AI

As we have mentioned earlier with Memeinator, meme coins play a huge role in the crypto space, particularly when it comes to onboarding new investors. But for every Dogecoin and Shiba Inu success story, there are even more meme coins that fizzle out once the hype machine goes kaput and organic demand dies down. Meme coins require tremendous human and financial capital to market, which is why many fade into obscurity once marketing budgets run dry and investors have moved on to the next fad.

Don't be fooled by the name, though: Shiba Memu is a meme coin like no other. It harnesses artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and sentiment analysis to listen for mentions about the project on online platforms and social media. Then, the protocol creates and disseminates content across platforms according to prevailing market sentiments without any human intervention needed.

This ensures a constant stream of marketing content tailored to engage investors and observers, sustaining Shiba Memu's marketing strategy as it makes its push to the top of the meme coin sector. Shiba Memu is the only meme coin that combines the alluring charm of internet meme culture with cutting-edge AI technology to create a truly original pioneer in a field where most cryptos are often criticized for their lack of utility.

The best part? Shiba Memu has just recently launched its SHMU token ICO - and its progressive price increase mechanism evokes tremendous FOMO. From a launch price of $0.01, SHMU is programmed to increase its prices by $0.000225 until the conclusion of its presale event at the end of October 2023, all the way to a pre-listing price of $0.0379 .

The presale was extended by another 60 days, which means SHMU investors who participated from day 1 stand to make up to 240% in gains. Investors who participate during the 60-day extension can earn up to a 120% profit ahead of the token's scheduled launch on BitMart , giving prospective investors ample time to price in their gains before SHMU is released to the public.

SHMU is currently available at $0.030250 as it enters week 12 of its presale, having already raised a substantial $3.2m in capital as token prices have appreciated by 171.91%.

Shiba Memu's unique AI-driven value proposition, explosive meme coin potential for growth, and FOMO-inducing presale mechanism make it among the leading candidates on the list of top crypto to buy in 2023. Don't miss out on the Shiba Memu presale event - you have more than enough time to lock in your gains before SHMU token prices go parabolic.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy SHMU, here <<<

3) Chancer (CHANCER): The future of online betting, now on Web3

Chancer is an ambitious new peer-to-peer (P2P) online betting platform designed to change the rules of online betting with core Web3 principles. At the heart of this project is inclusivity and decentralization, which is sorely lacking in traditional betting sites.

In contrast to traditional betting platforms that rely on betting markets and odds defined by a centralized bookmaker, Chancer allows users to bet on virtually any event they see fit to create. From casual bets among friends to more conventional bets on sports, political, and entertainment events, Chancer supports them all.

The brainchild of brothers and co-founders Adam and Paul Kelbie, Chancer implements distributed ledger technology and Web3 principles to ensure decentralization, transparency, and security on the platform. Given the fact that the online betting industry is expected to grow from $61.5 billion in 2021 to $114 billion by 2028 - an 86% increase - Chancer is on the verge of producing excellent returns as it captures a portion of the fast-growing online betting market.

Chancer recently launched its presale for its native token, also called CHANCER, at a launch price of $0.01. The presale, which features a 12-tier price increase in the run-up to its launch and listing, will see CHANCER token prices rise at every tier to a pre-launch price of $0.021. This presale mechanism is expected to evoke FOMO at every level by incentivizing early investors with virtually guaranteed gains ahead of its listing.

Moreover, 10 lucky Chancer presale investors holding at least $100 in CHANCER tokens are automatically eligible to win up to $10,000 each in the platform's native currency with Chancer's $100,000 giveaway promo .

As of the time of writing, CHANCER tokens are available at $0.012, representing a great entry point for a token that's well-positioned to gain a substantial share of the market in the years to come. That makes CHANCER a deserving contender in the list of best crypto to buy right now.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy CHANCER, here <<<

4) AltSignals (ASI): Renowned trading signals provider enters the Web3 arena

AltSignals , a renowned trading signals provider with a remarkable win rate of 64%, has been well-established in the industry since 2017. The platform, with over 50,000 traders and counting, is making waves with the announcement of its entry into the crypto world with its ASI token presale .

The token will support the launch of ActualizeAI - a next-generation trading stack powered by AI - with the ambitious goal of improving its average win rate to over 80%. ActualizeAI will essentially equip its traders and investors with highly sophisticated tools that would give them an unparalleled advantage when navigating the markets.

ASI tokens are currently available at $0.01875, representing a fantastic buying opportunity for early-stage investors who recognize the project's potential to skyrocket in value, including the exclusive access it provides to ActualizeAI. AltSignals' ASI token launch has already raised a remarkable $1.3m, indicating where the smart money is going. Sharp investors recognize the potential ASI holds, rightfully claiming its place among the list of best crypto to buy now.

>>> You can find more information, including how to buy ASI, here <<<

5) Metacade (MCADE): Leading the GameFi charge in 2023 and beyond

Metacade is a GameFi project that just recently concluded its presale in 2023. However, investors who missed the protocol's MCADE token presale still have plenty of time to realize potential gains. Metacade's MCADE token currently trades at $0.0075, representing a tremendous opportunity worth looking into, especially for investors looking to get into the GameFi sector.

After all, the GameFi sector is set to expand from $8.9 billion to approximately $37 billion from 2022 to 2029, representing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.6% . Metacade is building the premier virtual arcade in the GameFi space, with a rapidly expanding user and investor base taking advantage of the platform's play-to-earn (P2E) and passive income opportunities via staking.

MCADE serves as Metacade's native token, used to pay out rewards and all forms of value exchange that happen on the platform. It was most recently listed on major crypto exchanges such as Uniswap, BitMart, and MEXC, representing its legitimacy in the space - Metacade is one of the best crypto to buy for investors who wish to take part in GameFi's bright future.

6) Bitcoin (BTC): Industry leader available at a massive discount

Bitcoin is, without a shadow of a doubt, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world. It's often the first thing that people associate with the word“crypto,” becoming a household name after generating life-changing profits for early investors since its 2009 launch. Since then, Bitcoin has been used as a method of payment and as a store of value for investors to use as a hedge against inflation.

Notably, Bitcoin hit all-time highs of $69,000 at the apex of the 2021 bull run. And, despite the beating it took during 2022's so-called crypto winter (where it traded around $16,000 per BTC), it has experienced quite a resurgence. Today, BTC trades between $25,000 to $26,000, trading 62% below its ATH levels - which represents a huge discount and buying opportunity.

Financial services giant Standard Chartered argues that Bitcoin is significantly oversold at its current levels . The London-based investment bank predicted that Bitcoin prices will experience a resurgence to $100,000 by the end of 2024 , making it a strong contender and easy addition to the list of best crypto to buy now.

7) Ethereum (ETH): The premier smart contract platform marches on

Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, second only to industry leader Bitcoin. The world's premier smart contract platform, officially launched in 2015, offers a multitude of complex uses on its blockchain, such as decentralized apps, decentralized finance, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Ethereum's developer and user base are among the largest in crypto, with hundreds upon hundreds of protocols built on top of it. Many projects use Ethereum as a platform to raise funds for presales and ICOs, with ETH serving as its native token. Ethereum first implemented a proof-of-work consensus mechanism until it completed its Ethereum Merge in September 2022, marking a transition to a more sustainable, eco-friendly proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

Ethereum's Total Value Locked (TVL) - a metric representing the total amount of digital assets deposited/staked within a protocol - dwarfs that of its closest rival by almost ten times. This is indicative of the level of trust and allocated capital that protocols entrust to Ethereum, making it another no-brainer addition to the list of best crypto to buy now.

8) XRP (XRP): Bullish vibes after favorable SEC ruling

XRP, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, is among the first movers in the crypto world. Developed by Ripple Labs, XRP is building a fast, efficient, and secure global payments network, enabling financial institutions to conduct cross-border transactions. Consequently, XRP is touted as an infinitely more efficient alternative compared to legacy interbank messaging systems such as SWIFT.

XRP tokens are used to provide liquidity to enable transactions taking place on the Ripple blockchain, solidifying the token's use case. Once Ripple Labs' ongoing legal battles with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are finally put to rest, XRP may very well surge past its $3.80 all-time high, making it one of the best crypto to buy right now. XRP is currently trading around the $0.45 to $0.50 mark, offering significant potential to make decent gains once the bull market returns - at a heavily discounted price point.

9) Monero (XMR): The best privacy coin to bet on in 2023

Monero is the most established and well-known privacy coin, having been launched in 2014. It might be the oldest, but it's still potentially the best crypto to buy for investors who want to gain exposure to the privacy coin niche - a niche that's gaining popularity in recent years.

Monero uses a proof-of-work consensus algorithm. The privacy coin protects anonymity by obfuscating sender and receiver addresses using stealth addresses and ring signatures - something that not all privacy coins offer. XMR balances and transactions involving Monero crypto wallets are also invisible, adding another layer of security for privacy-focused users.

XMR currently trades at around the $140 mark, down from its 52-week high of $188. That's good news for prospective Monero investors because they can take advantage of a 25% discount on their XMR tokens by buying today. Crypto investors won't find a better crypto to buy in the privacy niche right now than Monero.

10) BNB (BNB): The key to the largest crypto ecosystem isn't going anywhere

BNB is a crypto that serves as the native token of Binance, the largest crypto exchange by trading volume. BNB provides users access to the Binance Smart Chain, one of the largest crypto ecosystems. Users can use BNB to perform transactions, facilitate trades, and process payments, besides exchanging it for other cryptocurrencies.

Launched in 2017, BNB tokens were once worth just $0.10. Today, it trades at $212, representing an eye-watering gain of over 212,000%. That's not a typo. Given how Binance dwarfs the rest of its competition in terms of trading volume and how BNB is used by virtually thousands of protocols on its Binance Smart Chain, it's fair to say that BNB's spot as one of the most dominant cryptocurrencies is safe. With the cryptocurrency available at a 45% discount from its 52-week high, BNB surely deserves a spot among the top crypto to buy in 2023.

11) Cosmos (ATOM): Interoperability-focused“Internet of Blockchains”

Interoperability in Web3 is synonymous with Cosmos, which positions itself as the“Internet of Blockchains.” Not surprisingly, its native token, ATOM, regularly features as one of the top crypto to buy for investors that align with its vision of creating a fully interoperable blockchain. Cosmos' focus on interoperability, not to mention its robust ecosystem supporting DeFi and NFTs, makes it among the top cryptocurrencies to buy and hold in 2023.

Cosmos enables different blockchains to communicate without a centralized server using the Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol (IBC), allowing them to interact seamlessly to perform transactions with each other. Launched in 2016, Cosmos uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm - the most developed BFT consensus engine in existence - to achieve agreement, trust, and security on the blockchain.

Top 11 Best Crypto to Buy Now: Our Criteria

Not even the most seasoned of investors are immune to making questionable investment decisions when trying to find the best crypto to buy right now.

Conservative investors, for instance, may be happy with making a 10% to 40% profit on their crypto investments, which far outperform the potential ROIs of traditional financial products. These include time deposit accounts, savings accounts, 401(k)s, and Roth IRAs. Conservative investors tend to be more cautious with deploying their capital, with a long-term outlook on their investments.

On the other hand, investors with a greater risk tolerance enter the crypto arena looking to make 100x gains, with less caution in deploying significant amounts of capital chasing short-term pumps. However, chasing greater potential profits comes with a greater risk of losing some or all of their capital.

Nevertheless, potential investors should always perform due diligence on every project they plan to invest in, even after having gone through this list of top 11 cryptos to buy in 2023 - especially when it comes to investing in presale opportunities or tokens that lack utility or long-term upside. Moreover, investors should accept the fact that investing in crypto is a volatile and risky proposition, and every investor's risk tolerance and investment capital are different.

While newly launched crypto projects offer significantly greater upside in terms of price appreciation than more established, large-cap coins, their respective smaller market capitalizations are more prone to volatile price movements.

That said, here are several investment parameters for crypto investors to consider when determining the best crypto to buy in 2023:

Market capitalization

The majority of tokens found in this list of best crypto to buy in 2023 will be found among the top 50 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. While a large market cap doesn't necessarily indicate that a crypto project is a surefire winner or“too big to fail,” it does indicate greater community interest and greater liquidity.

Moreover, large-cap cryptocurrencies are less susceptible to dramatic price swoons caused by market manipulation since they require literally billions of dollars in capital to move the needle in either direction. Big-cap coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum, therefore, make for better long-term investments for conservative investors.

The newer coins featured on this list of crypto to buy this year, meanwhile, offer significantly greater potential to skyrocket in value while showing plenty of potential in terms of use cases, adoption, and value proposition. Cryptos in their ICO phase, like Shiba Memu and Chancer , for instance, can easily do the much sought-after 50x when the bull market returns due to their positioning in lucrative industries such as AI and online betting, respectively.

Use cases

Every entry on this list of the top crypto to buy in 2023 features use cases that strengthen each token's staying power and relevancy over the long run.



For instance, Shiba Memu's native token, SHMU, is needed to access its AI marketing dashboard.

Memeinator, meanwhile, uses AI to power its Memescanner - one of the pioneering uses of AI technology in the meme coin space.

Meanwhile, AltSignals' ASI token is required to gain access to its state-of-the-art ActualizeAI trading signals solution. Lastly, CHANCER, the utility token of the Chancer ecosystem, is needed to create custom betting markets and facilitate payments on the decentralized P2P betting platform.

Prospective crypto investors looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy in 2023 need to consider tokens that actually possess real-world utility rather than coins that exist purely for speculative purposes.

Availability on crypto exchanges

Ideally, cryptocurrencies need to be readily available on a selection of crypto exchanges, whether centralized or decentralized. Another factor taken into consideration in this list of top crypto to buy now is whether the token can be traded directly against conventional fiat, which makes buying and selling said crypto substantially easier.

Categories/Market segments

Every crypto belongs to a sector, market segment, or category. For instance, while some cryptocurrencies serve as a medium of exchange, others have more sophisticated features and uses.

For instance, it's possible to categorize cryptocurrencies based on the consensus algorithms they use, such as proof-of-work cryptos (like Bitcoin and Monero) and proof-of-stake cryptos (like Ethereum and Cardano).

They can be further divided into smart contract platforms, stablecoins, Layer-2 scalability solutions, DeFi, GameFi, NFTs, decentralized apps, privacy coins, meme coins, AI, and infrastructure tokens - and so on and so forth, as blockchain technology itself continues to evolve.

This list of best cryptocurrencies to buy in 2023 features leading tokens in their respective sectors to demonstrate the diversity and opportunities that crypto has to offer.

Presale opportunities

Presale opportunities provide a fantastic opportunity for investors to gain early exposure to some of the best crypto to buy on offer. Presales or ICOs share a lot of characteristics with IPOs in the TradFi scene, offering participants an unparalleled advantage to invest at the very beginning of promising projects at the most favorable prices.

For instance, as mentioned earlier, Memeinator is just about to launch its hotly-anticipated 29-stage presale, which will see its MMTR token launch at a discounted price of $0.01 during stage 1 - giving prospective investors ample time to sign up and participate, all the way to locking 390% in gains by the time the project fully launches

The same can be said for presale opportunities like Shiba Memu and AltSignals , both of which are available at significant discounts with plenty of presale incentives on offer for early-stage investors who act fast.

Discounted prices on leading cryptocurrencies

There's no doubt that the market is still in a largely bearish mood despite the remarkable recovery Bitcoin and other crypto mainstays like Ethereum have made after the torrid crypto winter of 2022.

And guess what - they're still available at massive discounts. Looking at their 52-week highs, Bitcoin and Ethereum are available at an 18% and 25% discount, respectively. The same can be said for established tokens like BNB and XRP.

Development team

Many top-tier crypto projects are transparent about their management team and their credentials - often doxxing their team so investors can place a face on their investments. This list of best crypto to buy in 2023 highlights projects that have transparent teams and are actively being developed.

However, it must be mentioned that projects with anonymous founders and developers aren't necessarily a bad thing. After all, the founders and teams behind some of the biggest crypto projects like Bitcoin and Monero are anonymous. The key is to DYOR at every turn.

Why invest in crypto?

There are plenty of reasons why retail and institutional investors buy crypto. The common denominator between individuals and institutions is that cryptocurrencies offer much more potential to generate higher returns on investment compared to traditional savings and investment products.

However, crypto is much more than a vehicle for speculation. With over 23,000 cryptocurrencies, many projects offer real solutions for real problems rather than exist as mere vaporware. Here are more reasons why crypto remains a viable investment in 2023:

Portfolio diversification

Investing comes in a variety of forms, just as every investor profile is different. Conservative investors, for instance, may want to have a small percentage of their investment portfolio in established cryptos like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Investors seeking a balanced investment strategy may have a more diverse mix between traditional investments like commodities, gold, silver, real estate, stocks, and pension plans alongside more novel ones like cryptocurrencies, material objects, or derivatives. Meanwhile, investors with a more aggressive investment outlook may have a greater proportion of their investment products in more speculative investments than traditional assets. It all depends on the investor's profile and their investment objectives. The potential gains that crypto can generate, after all, can outperform traditional assets by a country mile.

Potentially fast, exponential gains

There aren't many assets that can outpace crypto as far as generating exponential gains is concerned.

For instance, purely speculative meme coins like PEPE saw a 7,000% increase between its launch last April and its all-time high in May 2023. The same can be said for meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which virtually created new millionaires during their respective 2021 peaks.

While the prospects of making such gains in the crypto world have become few and far between since then, many projects in their presale phase, as well as low-cap gems, can still produce a return on investment that few TradFi products can touch.

Long-term investment objectives

Likewise, if you fancy yourself as an investor with longer-term investment objectives rather than short-term pumps, investing in established cryptos far outperforms traditional financial assets like gold and silver.

Ethereum, for instance, launched at a presale price of $0.31 during its fundraising campaign in 2014. Fast forward to September 2023's price of $1,600, and you're talking about a staggering 516,029% increase. The same can be said for Bitcoin, which first traded in 2010 at $0.09 per unit. Today, one Bitcoin is worth roughly $26,000, representing a 28,888,800% increase.

Granted, at current prices, both their respective price ceilings might be lower considering the trillions of dollars in capital it would take to pump prices back to their all-time highs - but nevertheless, no long-term investor will complain about the crazy annual returns cryptocurrencies can potentially generate.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) and passive income opportunities

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is another major draw attracting both retail and institutional investors to crypto. DeFi democratizes access to financial products traditionally reserved for the big players, enabling everyday investors to take advantage of complex financial and investment products to help them secure alternative income sources - without any capital requirements, intermediation, or KYC required.

DeFi provides investors a greater degree of privacy and freedom without any of the fees and charges associated with investing with investment and brokerage services that take a substantial cut in management costs.

Ethereum, for instance, is home to the largest DeFi ecosystem, with over $21 billion in Total Value Locked (TVL). Likewise, BNB Chain and Cosmos offer a variety of DeFi protocols that allow users to stake their tokens to earn passive income over time.

Even the newer cryptocurrencies listed in this article of the top 11 best cryptos to buy now offer staking and play-to-earn options. For instance, Shiba Memu and Chancer offer staking and yield farming options, while Metacade offers play-to-earn (P2E) as part of its passive income-generating options.

How to find the best crypto to buy in 2023: 3 tips

Looking to win at crypto this year? Consider the following tips to help you gain a competitive edge when looking for the best crypto to buy for your investment portfolio:



Stay on top of market trends. The more information you have about current trends and market dynamics, the better investment decisions you'll make. Keep your finger on the pulse of emerging trends, undervalued cryptos, and presale opportunities by staying informed through websites, social media platforms, and online communities.

Determine the use cases for potential investment candidates. The best cryptocurrencies to buy often have a real-world utility that solves challenges faced by people and businesses. Do your own research and consult the project's whitepaper, tokenomics, development team, and other intangibles to have an idea of a project's long-term future before investing. Don't sleep on ICOs and presale. As mentioned earlier, presales and ICOs offer some of the best gains for investors. Therefore, it's important to keep abreast of new token launches - and determine which ones have serious upside potential.

Top 11 best cryptos to buy now: The final word

This article featuring the top 11 best cryptos to buy now will help give you a headstart in determining which cryptocurrencies to buy this year. We've done the heavy lifting for you, so you don't have to. They are as follows:

In closing, it takes time and effort for investors to determine the best crypto to buy in 2023. Before anything else, investors should consider their investment objectives and risk profile, as well as having a firm handle on their risk tolerance. Ultimately, all cryptocurrencies are subject to extreme volatility, which may lead to the loss of some or all of an investor's capital.

Therefore, prospective investors need to determine whether a potential project has solid tokenomics, fundamentals, utility, roadmap, and vision - as well as the expertise to deliver not just gains but also the promises they make. Likewise, investors should steer clear of projects with potential red flags that might indicate a disorganized mess of a project or, worse, a bald-faced scam in the making.

