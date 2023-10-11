Fuel-Aggregator Startup, Nawgati, Raises An Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding Led By All In Capital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, Oct 10, 2023: Nawgati, a home-grown innovative Fuel Aggregator startup, has successfully secured an undisclosed amount in seed funding led by All in Capital, a pre-seed venture capital fund. The investment marks a significant milestone in Nawgati's journey as it will be pivotal in its mission to revolutionize the fuel industry by simplifying and digitizing the fueling experience for fuel pump operators, companies, and end-users.



Founded by Kushal Bhagia and Aditya Singh, All In Capital is recognised for its founder-centric strategy and unrelenting dedication to aiding early-stage entrepreneurs.



While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the Noida-headquartered startup will utilize the raised capital to accelerate its expansion efforts. Nawgati's primary focus will be onboarding 2,000+ fuel stations onto their retail ops platform, Aaveg. It is a vertical SaaS offering that provides comprehensive oversight of each fuel station on a dashboard with real-time movement of transit time, waiting time, serving time, attendants deployed, and under or over-utilization of resources – enabling the users to make intelligent decisions backed by data.



With this undertaking, Nawgati will further its reach in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities including but not limited to Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Bhopal, Chennai, Pune, Lucknow, Patna and Jaipur over the next six months.



In addition, Nawgati envisions expanding its platform to include a wide range of fuel outlets, making it a fuel-agnostic platform. This includes not only CNG or petrol pumps but also electric vehicle charging stations. With plans to onboard 15,000 fuel outlets over the next two years, Nawgati aspires to take its innovative solutions to the global stage.



Commenting on the successful fundraising, Vaibhav Kaushik, Co - Founder, and CEO of Nawgati, said, "We are thrilled to have garnered support and funding from All in Capital. This association will enable us to expand our services, enhance convenience for consumers, and empower 2,000+ fuel pump stations with our state-of-the-art retail ops platform, Aaveg. The B2B platform will enable our clients to become efficient, increase their top line, and decrease their bottom line. We are excited about the positive impact our solutions will bring to both fuel companies and end-users, and guide them through a convenient fueling experience."



"The team at Nawgati has developed a revolutionary, cutting-edge technology aimed at providing ease of access and convenience in the fueling experience for both fuel providers and consumers. Since inception, the fuel aggregator has partnered with major fuel corporations and has demonstrated a promising future with expansion plans across the country. I am very excited about supporting Nawgati and its team's vision of creating a seamless fueling experience," said Kushal Bhagia, Founder, All in Capital.



Nawgati's innovative offering, Aaveg, is built with a vision to streamline operations for fuel companies and stations, and has garnered attention from investors and industry experts alike. Since inception, Nawgati has attracted funding from PIED Society (BITS Pilani's incubator), MeitY's Startup Hub TIDE 2.0 scheme and from the Department of Science & Technology under NIDHI Seed Support Scheme. And, the recent seed funding round signifies not only confidence in Nawgati's vision but also its potential to disrupt and improve the fuel industry.





About Nawgati



Founded by Aalaap Nair, Vaibhav Kaushik, and Aryan Sisodia, Nawgati, a home-grown, innovative Fuel Aggregator start-up, is on a mission to revolutionize the fuel station experience in India. By providing an intelligent retail ops platform, Aaveg, to fuel stations, and India's largest fuel discovery app, the Nawgati Fueling App, to end-consumers, Nawgati aims to save valuable time for both fuel providers and consumers, significantly reduce congestion, and improve overall operational efficiency. Nawgati gained recognition when it was featured on Shark Tank Season 2, solidifying its position in the market and attracting prominent investors.





About All in Capital



All In Capital, is India's leading pre-seed stage fund dedicated to nurturing Indian entrepreneurs. Co-founded by Kushal Bhagia and Aditya Singh, All In Capital's approach is underpinned by a commitment to fostering a founder-centric culture, placing a premium on providing invaluable support where it truly matters. All In Capital has backed 40+ companies since last year as their earliest believers. Looking ahead, All In Capital is poised to identify and invest in 20 of the most promising companies in the next 12 months.

