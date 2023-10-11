Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 283,900

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From February 24, 2022 to October 11, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 283,900 Russian military personnel, including 820 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,863 (+34 over the past day) enemy tanks, 9,220 (+91) armored combat vehicles, 6,731 (+18) artillery systems, 809 (+1) MLRS, 545 (+1) air defense systems, 316 (+1) aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,226 (+19) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 9,145 (+20) vehicles and fuel tanks, 965 (+4) special equipment units.

As reported, 108 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders took place in different directions of the front over the past 24 hours.