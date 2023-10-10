Nominations For The Oman Sustainability Week 2024 Awards To Begin On 29Th November

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The Oman Environmental Services Holding Company 'be'ah' and CONNECT, have announced the opening of expression of interest for the Oman Sustainability Week (OSW) Awards 2024. Organisations can provide 'expression of interest' up to the 9th of November 2023.

The evaluation criteria for the awards will be based on the Oman Sustainability Index, that categorises organisations according to their sustainable practices in the areas of environment, society and governance. This index aims to establish consistent standards for assessing companies and gauging their sustainability performance, whilst also integrating best practices into their corporate strategies and evaluating their dedication to economic, social and environmental responsibilities.

“The Oman Sustainability Week Awards is one of the important recognitions in encouraging small and medium-sized companies, universities and large companies to present their best in terms of sustainability in the work environment and its application of the highest international standards. The evaluation is done through a recognised international institution that uses the best global approaches in evaluations,” said His Excellency Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals.

This year sees the introduction of a new category, 'Eco-Mobility,' alongside the existing ESG award submission categories, which encompass Government, Academia, Small Businesses and Medium to Large Businesses. Notably, the 'Eco-Mobility' category will undergo assessment using a specialised framework established by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology. These categories provide organisations with a platform to showcase their sustainability efforts, achievements and contributions to national objectives.

His Excellency Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud bin Saeed Al Mawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology, commented,“We call upon all governmental and private institutions to embrace initiatives and projects that align with the national commitment to reducing emissions. This alignment is in harmony with Oman's Vision 2040 and its dedication to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, as well as its ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2050. This call-to-action spans various sectors and domains, including but not limited to electricity, energy, environmental conservation, waste management and water resources. Equally important are the sectors of transportation, communications and information technology, where we are actively promoting and supporting a range of digital projects and technologies.”

“One notable initiative we are championing is the widespread adoption of electric vehicles. To facilitate this, we have strategically deployed approximately 100 electric charging stations across numerous provinces in the Sultanate of Oman. We extend an invitation to all those who share our commitment to environmental sustainability to participate in the 'Eco-Mobility' initiative. This initiative will be a prominent feature of Oman Sustainability Week, designed to bolster eco-friendly transportation objectives within the Sultanate. 'Eco-Mobility' will serve as a dynamic platform for industry leaders to showcase cutting-edge technologies and innovations in the field of environmentally conscious transportation. This collective effort will further solidify Oman's strides toward establishing a carbon-neutral economy,” he added.

“The OSW Awards is an annual event dedicated to recognising the significant contributions made by companies in the Sultanate of Oman in the fields of sustainability and corporate social responsibility. These awards hold substantial importance in raising awareness about the crucial significance of embracing sustainability principles and aligning them with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In line with Oman Vision 2040's commitment to achieving sustainable economic development while emphasising environmental, social and governance principles, these awards serve as a significant platform for acknowledging organisations that play a pivotal role in realising these goals through the adoption of sustainable and socially responsible practices,” commented Dr Mohab Ali Al Hinai, Vice President – Sustainability and Circular Economy at be'ah.

The overarching theme of OSW 2024, 'Sustainable Living in a Circular Society', serves as a key platform to direct efforts towards sustainability. Its activities will include an extensive exhibition, an international conference, industry talks, diverse site visits as well as social activities and community initiatives.