Timly And Lansweeper Announce New Integration To Streamline Asset Management

Lansweeper and Timly go hand in hand

Timly, a top asset management software, proudly unveils integration with Lansweeper, a renowned IT inventory and network firm.

- Dave Goossens, CEO of LansweeperZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Timly, a leading provider of physical asset management software , is pleased to announce the launch of a new integration with Lansweeper, a renowned IT inventory and network management company. This exciting partnership opens up the opportunity for companies to seamlessly integrate their IT inventory from the Lansweeper system into Timly - easily and automatically via the shared interface.Timly's integration with Lansweeper allows businesses to leverage an even more comprehensive solution for managing their inventory. Customers of both companies can now easily flow information about their IT assets from Lansweeper into Timly and therefore manage it centrally (ITAM ). By automatically synchronizing data on assets, companies will save a lot of time in the future and the information will remain up to date in both systems.Key integration features include:>> Centralized Asset Management: Easily access information about IT assets and physical resources from a central location>> Real-time inventory: Current and accurate data about asset condition and usage>> License Management: Improved control over software licenses and usage>> Vulnerability identification: Detecting and remediating vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure and physical assets>> Reporting and Analytics: Detailed reporting and analytics to optimize asset utilizationCommenting on the partnership, Philipp Baumann, CEO & Co-Founder of Timly Asset Management Software, said:“The integration with Lansweeper will provide our customers with a unique opportunity to maintain control of their physical assets while increasing the efficiency of their IT asset management .”Dave Goossens, CEO of Lansweeper, commented:“We are excited about working with Timly and the benefits businesses will enjoy through this integration.”The integration between Timly and Lansweeper is available now and can be used by customers of both companies. Further information about the integration and its advantages can be found on the websites of Timly ( ) and Lansweeper ( ).About Timly:Timly is a leading provider of digital inventory management software . Companies can use the software to maintain complete control over their physical assets. The focus here is on efficiently enabling access to information and actions on assets through a simple QR code scan.About Lansweeper:Lansweeper is a leading provider of IT inventory and network management software that helps companies collect, manage and analyze information about their IT assets throughout their network.

