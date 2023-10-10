Gitex Global: World's Largest Technology, Startup Exhibition Gets Bigger In 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The world's largest technology and startup exhibition Gitex Technology will be 40 per cent bigger than the previous edition with more than 6,000 exhibitors from across the globe.

The 43rd edition of the Gitex Global will run from October 16 to 20 at Dubai World Trade Centre while Expand North Star will be held at Dubai Harbour with more than 1,800 companies showcasing their latest innovations. Around 1,400 will have a presence at the Dubai Harbour and 400 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year's mega exhibition is themed around“The Year to Imagine AI in Everything.”

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Application, said Gitex is a global event where the best and the brightest minds come together to share what the future of technologies is going to be.

He pointed out that the only way forward in the era of accelerating technologies is where all borders of countries are safe and secured.

“Gitex enables all of that. Gitex's growth over the years shows UAE's testament that this country is becoming a global leader in technology. At one point in time, it was a place to showcase technologies, today UAE is the place where the world comes to enable technology for the public so that the world is better for everyone and everywhere,” Al Olama said during the opening remarks of the press conference on Tuesday.

“Unicorns from over 50 countries will be present at the expo, showcasing technologies that are going to shape the future we are going to live in. I hope UAE will provide a springboard for them to become a decacorn with $10 billion and above,” he added.

In addition, Gitex will also see some important topics being debated such as technology not being used by only developed nations but also developing countries that can benefit from it.

Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice-president, Dubai World Trade Centre, said the show has grown by 40 per cent in terms of space because of the tents that the organizer added at the DWTC and the Dubai Harbour.

“Over 250 governments from across the region are taking part. There will be a strong focus on Web 3.0 gaming, digital cities, AI and cybersecurity. We also managed to squeeze in 60 to 70 per cent new companies as the number exceeded capacity,” she said, adding that the show will host over 6,000 firms and over 180,000 attendees from over 80 countries.

Across the whole show, 1,500 speakers from over 100 countries will address the audience, offering 900 hours of content.

