Israeli army controls Gaza border

(MENAFN) Following a large-scale assault by Hamas over the weekend, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that they have successfully reestablished full control over the communities situated along the Gaza border. This significant development comes two days after the intense confrontation, signaling a determined effort to restore security and stability to the affected regions. Daniel Hagari, a spokesperson for the IDF, affirmed this achievement, stating, "We are in control of the settlements." He further noted that the clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants have now become "isolated." However, he cautioned that there may still be unaccounted-for Hamas militants within Israeli territory.



In a statement on Monday, Hagari emphasized that comprehensive search and clearance operations are currently underway in all the affected communities. This meticulous process aims to ensure that any potential threats or remaining militants are identified and addressed. The IDF's dedication to safeguarding the safety of the affected areas is evident in these rigorous efforts.



Earlier on the same day, the IDF disclosed that there are approximately eight areas in southern Israel where their armed forces continue to engage in combat with Palestinian militants. One of the notable locations is Be’eri, a settlement that witnessed an infiltration by an estimated 70 fighters overnight. It is suspected that the breach of the border may have been facilitated through the use of a tunnel. This incident underscores the complex challenges faced by the IDF in their efforts to secure the border and protect the affected communities.



The successful reassertion of control over the Gaza border communities represents a critical milestone in the ongoing conflict. The IDF's dedication to ensuring the safety and security of these regions is paramount. As the search and clearance operations progress, the international community closely monitors the situation, hopeful for a resolution that will bring an end to the violence and pave the way for a more stable future in the region.



