Let's face it: your home is an investment, and you want it to last. If you've noticed that the mortar between your bricks is starting to crumble and crack, then it may be time for a tuckpointing job. Tuckpointing repairs the mortar between bricks while also improving their appearance and making them more energy efficient. Here are four benefits of tuckpointing.



Tuckpointing repairs the mortar between bricks. Mortar is the material that holds bricks together, and it can be made from a variety of materials. Tuckpointing involves removing old mortar, cleaning out any debris from within the joints, then repointing them with new mortar.

The word "tuckpointing" comes from an older term for this process: "tucking in" or "setting back" loose or broken edges of brickwork with new mortar (or pointing). This was done manually by using a trowel to apply small amounts of grout into each joint until it was flush with its neighbors and then smoothing over its surface with another tool called an edger; however these days most people opt for mechanized equipment instead.

Tuckpointing can improve the appearance of your home's exterior. You may be thinking, "How do I know if my brick needs tuckpointing?" If you see any of the following signs on your brick, then it's time to call in a professional:

1. Cracks in mortar joints2. Loose bricks or stones3. Spalling (flaking) of mortar between jointsTuckpointing can make your home more energy efficient

Tuckpointing can also improve the energy efficiency of your home. The mortar joints between bricks act as a thermal break, which means that they keep heat in during the winter and out during summer months. In fact, it's estimated that proper tuckpointing can reduce your heating bill by 10% to 15%.

Tuckpointing is the process of removing old mortar and replacing it with new mortar. The purpose of tuckpointing is to improve the appearance of your home, but it also helps prevent water damage by providing a better barrier between your bricks and the outside world.

The first line of defense against weather-related damage is often the mortar between bricks in an old building's exterior walls. Over time, freeze/thaw cycles can cause cracks in this area that allow moisture from rain or snowmelt to get inside your home where it causes further damage by rotting wood floors, peeling paint from walls and ceilings, etc. Wind can blow dust into these cracks as well as tree roots which grow into them as they seek out moisture sources underground (such as buried pipes).

In conclusion, tuckpointing is a great way to improve the appearance of your home and make it more energy efficient. If you're looking for someone to do this work on your house or business property, we are here to help!