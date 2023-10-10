Sendquick Conexa Breaks New Ground As Singapore's First To Implement Digital ID Login With Yoti

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick Pte Ltd

- Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuickSINGAPORE, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SendQuick, a leading provider of cutting-edge enterprise mobile messaging and authentication solutions, proudly announces its latest milestone as Singapore's pioneer in integrating SendQuick Conexa with Yoti, a renowned leader in secure digital identity verification.This move comes after SendQuick's success last year in integrating and providing Singpass Login (Singapore's national digital ID) for top-grade cybersecurity to government, healthcare and the financial and banking sectors.With this latest integration, this showcases SendQuick's unwavering commitment to continuously up the notch in providing advanced multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions to public services, businesses, organizations, and individuals in the global market, to counter growing phishing attacks, malware-based attacks, denial of service attacks etc.By incorporating Yoti's advanced Digital ID login and biometric face scan authentication technology, SendQuick Conexa is revolutionizing digital remote access identity verification , ensuring they are not only secure but also convenient and user-friendly.With 13 million Yoti users across 190 countries, Yoti has a wide reach to the global market, with the majority of app installs in the UK, the US and India. Therefore, businesses considering the use of Digital ID as an authentication feature can use SendQuick Conexa to strengthen their digital security infrastructure with both MFA options and IT alerts and notifications features.Yoti's biometric authentication solutions are known for their exceptional accuracy and user-friendly experience. By combining the strength of Yoti's technology with SendQuick Conexa's robust communication platform for both MFA and IT alerts, the benefits are paramount.SendQuick Conexa with Yoti integration ensures the highest level of security by allowing users to use their Digital ID to sign in to any online public services, healthcare, finance and banking or e-commerce mobile app or website, with secure biometric authentication options.This makes it extremely difficult for unauthorised access or identity theft, as only authorised individuals can access sensitive information and conduct secure transactions.Mr JS Wong, CEO of SendQuick said,“SendQuick Conexa's MFA integration with Yoti solution is highly adaptable to any business, to any industry, and to any governmental institution in any country whereby its customer base needs to be authenticated before they are allowed access to private and confidential data stored in the organisation's IT network.”“All organisations and businesses can meet the most stringent regulatory requirements with ease, as both SendQuick and Yoti ensure data protection and compliance with industry standards. This fosters trust between public organisations and citizens, businesses and their customers by offering a highly secure and user-friendly way to verify digital identities, reducing the risk of fraud and data breaches,” he added."Yoti is delighted to support SendQuick with our free, reusable Digital ID as another secure method for multi-factor authentication. Our global reach and support of thousands of identity documents across 190 countries is an ideal addition to the Conexa platform for the thousands of end users across SendQuick's corporate customer base", said Darren Pollard, Australia Regional Director of Yoti. "We are especially excited to assist SendQuick expand its reach into markets such as Australia and the UK via the interoperable network of our own Digital ID apps.”For more information about SendQuick Conexa and its various MFA options, please contact SendQuick via

Wendy Lee

SendQuick Pte Ltd

+65 6280 2881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube