Qatar Takes Part In GCC-EU Ministerial Council Meeting

Muscat: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Secretary-General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) H E Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi, on the sidelines of the meetings of the 27th Joint Ministerial Council between the GCC and the European Union (EU), in Muscat, Oman. During the meeting, they exchanged views on the progress of the GCC Council and the latest regional developments.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met with High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy H E Josep Borrell, on the sidelines of GCC-EU ministerial council meeting. The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation between Qatar and the EU.



The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait H E Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, on the sidelines of the meetings. They discussed cooperation between the two countries.

Al Muraikhi also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania H E Gabrielius Landsbergis and discussed cooperation between the two countries. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs also met State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain H E Angeles Moreno Bau.

He also met State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia H E Andrejs Pildegovics, whereby they discussed bilateral cooperation and relations.