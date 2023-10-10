Delta Airlines Temporarily Halts Flights To Israel Until End Of October

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, Oct. 10 (Petra) -- Delta Airlines, a prominent American carrier, has announced the suspension of its flights to Israel until the close of October 2023.As per a statement released on Monday, the airline expressed that while vigilantly monitoring the regional developments, it had made the decision to cancel all flights to Tel Aviv until October 31, 2023. Delta also confirmed its commitment to finding secure alternatives for passengers seeking to depart from Tel Aviv.Delta's resolution to pause its services to Israel follows in the footsteps of similar measures taken by various other major airlines, including United American Airlines, KLM, and Lufthansa. These airlines have temporarily ceased operations to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.The statement further emphasized, "Our flights to Tel Aviv will remain on hold until circumstances permit their resumption."