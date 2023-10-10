Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To Over 283,000

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 283,080 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and October 10, 2023, including 450 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Ukrainian air defenses shoot down 27 Shahed drones in southern regions overnight

Ukraine's defense forces also destroyed 4,829 (+6) enemy tanks, 9,129 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 6,713 (+7) artillery systems, 808 multiple rocket launchers, 544 (+1) air defense systems, 315 warplanes, 316 helicopters, 5,207 (+17) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,530 cruise missiles, 20 warships/cutters, a submarine, 9,125 (+12) trucks and fuel tankers, and 961 (+2) pieces of specialized equipment.