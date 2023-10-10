Bad Elf And Apglos Announce Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Apglos with Bad Elf Flex

- Dr. Nikolas Smilovsky

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 10, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bad Elf , LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-accuracy GNSS hardware, and Apglos B.V., a unique provider of land surveying software, announce a new strategic partnership. This reciprocal relationship covers North America and Europe, providing customers with access to a complete and integrated GNSS hardware and software solution.

Under the terms of the agreement, Apglos becomes a reseller of Bad Elf GNSS receivers in Europe, while Bad Elf will sell Apglos Survey Wizard (ASW) software in the United States. This partnership allows allow both companies to expand their reach into new markets and offer their customers a wider range of products and services.

“This relationship enables a full solution offering. Our customers demand cost efficient ways to survey their homes, business, and projects. ASW, coupled with the Bad Elf Flex family of GNSS receivers makes it possible for anyone to map efficiently and effectively,” said Dr. Nikolas Smilovsky, Director of Geospatial Enablement , Bad Elf.

"Through our strategic partnership, Apglos and Bad Elf continue to revolutionize geospatial technology by combining Apglos' expertise in precision software with Bad Elf's industry-leading hardware to deliver unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and innovation to our customers. Together, this new partnership paves the way for new applications and solutions that will transform industries, from surveying to agriculture and beyond. With Apglos and Bad Elf, you can trust in the power of precision." said Mr. Raymond Woering, CEO, Apglos.

About Bad Elf, LLC

Bad Elf's line of GNSS receivers empowers GIS and survey professionals to collect high-accuracy field data using any phone, tablet, or laptop. Our products work with any location-based app on iOS, Android, or Windows. All Bad Elf Bluetooth receivers have an integrated LCD screen with an intuitive user interface to provide status information and perform standalone data collection when needed.

Bad Elf's products and services evolve within an iterative framework of learning from our customers. Bad Elf applies diverse and deep technical skills to deliver exceptional offerings that solve real-world challenges. Within this mindset, the whole team challenges themselves to create sufficiently advanced technology to benefit the consumer as Engineering Magic®. While our solutions manifest as technology built for today, they allow us to respond nimbly to continuous change and explore opportunities in partnership with our customers.

About Apglos B.V.

Apglos is a company that focuses on software development. The main software application developed is Apglos Survey Wizard. Apglos is an abbreviation for Advanced Positioning Global Software and is a young and creative company focused primarily on developing GPS software.

