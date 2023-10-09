High-Efficiency Boilers: Better For The Environment And Your Wallet

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cutting-edge boiler modifications leverage new biofuels to reduce emissions and lower fuel bills.

LEBANON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As the global population seeks to reduce carbon emissions and climate change continues to be a pressing issue, many homeowners are turning to alternative fuel types as a solution. One increasingly popular option is the use of biofuel blends, with B100 fuel being approximately 85% renewable. These renewable liquid heating fuels are blended with fuel oil and continue to grow in use in cold climates, and several states, including New York, currently mandate blend levels. NORA, a research organization focused on advancing zero carbon home heating, produced a study that shows that the best heating system upgrades provide average energy savings of 25%, and when combined with just a B20 blend (20% biofuel and 80% No. 2 fuel oil), CO2 emissions reductions of 35% are achieved without sacrificing comfort. These savings, much more significant than those of grid-based electrification in Northeast winters, are made possible through advanced technologies, such as those developed by Energy Kinetics, biofuel producers, and burner manufacturers.

The cutting-edge boiler manufacturer has been at the forefront of using biofuels for eco-friendly savings. In fact, Energy Kinetics' innovations are ahead of the UL standards. The company has extensively tested its boilers with blend levels up to 100% biofuel with extraordinarily clean burning and reliable operating results. They will complete certification for use with B100, or 100% renewable fuel sources after UL726 is updated in the coming months. Energy Kinetics looks forward to supporting homeowners, businesses, and the industry with its innovative products for substantial energy savings and further emissions reductions from higher biofuel blends.

Energy Kinetics has been leading the industry in heat and hot water technology innovation for 44 years in a way that uses familiar burners, pumps, controls, and parts and provides easily accessible support to ensure installers and technicians can be as comfortable as possible when working with Energy Kinetics products. "If innovation is performed properly, it should be as simple as possible and help make the world a better place,” stated Roger Marran, president of Energy Kinetics. Four decades ago, the gas and oil boiler manufacturer designed its System 2000 spiral low-mass boiler, which integrates a burner, a refractory chamber, and a spiral boiler to create a near-perfect burning environment that is exceptional for B0 to B100 biofuel operation for Beckett and Carlin burners. The same applies to the chimney-vented Ascent Combi and even its line of 90 AFUE non-condensing boilers, including the Ascent Plus Combi and Resolute boilers, which are sidewall vented in polypropylene with a high-temperature stainless steel chamber. Boilers certified for use with B100 can also run any fuel blend from B0 (0% blend or No. 2 fuel oil) all the way up to B100 (100% biofuel) without any modifications. A simple burner change is all that's required to convert these boilers between gas and liquid heating fuels, making them versatile for adaptation to future changes in fuel and energy prices. Plus, Energy Kinetics has oil and gas boiler models that can be vented out a side wall using polypropylene venting, avoiding the need for a chimney. Moreover, simple, easy-to-read displays with onboard diagnostics make boiler installation and support more straightforward than ever, with very little additional training necessary for heating professionals familiar with oil heat to service an Energy Kinetics boiler.

In addition to creating boilers that easily run on biofuels, Energy Kinetics also managed to minimize any waste heat (known as“idle loss”) produced in all boilers. Idle loss can lower a heat and hot water boiler's annual efficiency by 15-40% below its heat-only AFUE rating. Since Energy Kinetics boilers have virtually no idle loss, using a fuel blend in an Energy Kinetics boiler reduces emissions from lower fuel consumption and cleaner fuels.

Energy Kinetics' ethos of uncomplicated innovation has made it simple for homeowners to optimize their boiler systems for maximum efficiency all year round. While most boilers are less efficient in warmer months and more efficient in colder months, Energy Kinetics Frontier, Resolute, and Accel boilers feature the Energy Manager control that combines with a low mass boiler to operate at near-peak efficiency from the coldest winter conditions through light summer hot water-only use. These Energy Kinetics boilers also provide homeowners with four ways to optimize their system when integrating with heat pumps. The first alternative is to optimize the system to reduce carbon emissions as much as possible, with the knowledge of grid electricity sources, heat pump efficiency, and heating fuel and biofuel blend percentages. The second option is to run with the lowest heating costs based on electricity and fuel and biofuel blend prices. The third option focuses on reducing emissions from the source with an understanding of biofuels use at the boiler and grid electricity sources and power plant efficiency used with heat pumps. The final option is to simply select the boiler if energy savings from thermostat night setback and more comfort from fast pickup in the morning are desired. These options are adaptable based on daily and seasonal needs, and a heat pump can be added at any time, allowing the homeowner to tailor their system specifically for their comfort, budget, and energy efficiency needs.

Energy Kinetics is at the forefront of designing boiler systems that can run on biofuels for eco-friendly savings. With their innovative products and simple but effective technology, homeowners can optimize their boiler systems as needed throughout the year and reduce carbon emissions without sacrificing comfort. With their ability to adapt to future changes in fuel prices, Energy Kinetics' boilers are an excellent choice for homeowners who want to lessen their impact on the environment while saving on energy expenses.

