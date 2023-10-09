ICC World Cup 2023: New Zealand Claim Another Emphatic Win

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 9:49 PM

Mitchell Santner became the first New Zealand spinner to grab a five-wicket haul at a Cricket World Cup as the Black Caps thumped the Netherlands by 99 runs on Monday to claim their second successive victory in the tournament.

New Zealand didn't feel the absence of captain Kane Williamson for the second game in a row as they powered to 322-7 on a slow, dry wicket, with top-order batters Will Young (70), stand-in skipper Tom Latham (53) and Rachin Ravindra (51) all shining.

Santner, who also made a quickfire unbeaten 36 off 17 balls, then took 5-59 with his left-arm spin as the Netherlands were bowled out for 223 in 46.3 overs.

It was the Netherlands' second consecutive defeat after losing their opening game against Pakistan by 81 runs.

“I think we did a great job with the bat, built partnerships and put up a great score,” Latham said.“Any time in the middle is valuable, partnership after partnership allowed us to put good runs on the board. The spinners were outstanding and the big boys did a great job up front and squeezed them.”

New Zealand had already avenged their narrow defeat in the 2019 World Cup final after beating England by nine wickets in Ahmedabad last week.

One of the heroes of that win, Devon Conway, and opening partner Young provided a solid stand of 67, but not before the Netherlands had bowled three successive maidens up front.

Conway, who struck an unbeaten 152 against England, holed out at long-on after scoring 32 but Ravindra carried on where he left off in his magnificent unbeaten century against the defending champions.

Ravindra and Young complied a 77-run stand before New Zealand tried to switch gears in the latter half of the innings. Young was caught at mid-on after hitting seven fours and two sixes in his 80-ball knock and Ravindra edged left-arm spinner Roelof van der Merwe down the leg side soon after completing his half century.

Daryl Mitchell, who was dropped on 22, and Latham then put on 53 before the Netherlands hit back in the last powerplay with three quick wickets for 16 runs.

Mitchell was bowled by fast bowler Paul van Meekeren (2-59) as he deceived the batter with an off-cutter. Spinner Aryan Dutt ended with 2-62 after having Latham stumped and Mark Chapman (4) caught at point.

But Santner provided the Black Caps with a perfect finish by slamming Bas de Leede (1-64) for two consecutive sixes in the last over, which went for 23.

New Zealand then dropped a couple of catches and Santner missed out with two of three run-out chances. The Netherlands, though, never looked threatening in their run-chase.

Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd were tied down by disciplined lengths from Trent Boult and Matt Henry (3-40) in the powerplay.

Colin Ackermann (69) made a fighting half century, but the fall of De Leede in the 17th over to a superb juggling catch by Boult on the edge of the boundary at long off took the game further away from the Netherlands.

Santner baffled the Netherlands with his variations of pace and, after having O'Dowd trapped leg before wicket in his first spell, he returned to grab four more wickets.

“New Zealand have got a quality bowling attack,” said the Netherlands captain Scott Edwards, who skied a return catch to Santner after scoring 30.“You are not going to chase down 320 with 40s and 50s ... we needed bigger partnerships.”

New Zealand lead the table on four points and next play Bangladesh in Chennai on Friday. The Netherlands will have a week's break before taking on South Africa in Dharamshala on Oct. 17.

Brief scores:

New Zealand beat the Netherlands by 99 runs.

New Zealand 322/7 in 50 overs (W. Young 70, T. Latham 53, R. Ravindra 51; Van der Merwe 2/56, Van Meekeren 2/59)

Netherlands 223 all out in 46.3 overs (C. Ackermann 69, S. Edwards 30; Santner 5/59, Henry 3/40)

