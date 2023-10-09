(MENAFN- KNN India) CITI- CDRA Promotes Sustainable Cotton Production Among Farmers Across India

New Delhi, Oct 9 (KNN) CITI- CDRA (Cotton Development and Research Association) is connected with more than 92,576 farmers across 109,971 hectares of cotton land in the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Through various initiatives and partnerships, CITI CDRA is working on Cotton productivity, sustainability, and empowering cotton farmers in these regions, said Rakesh Mehra, Chairman of CITI on Saturday.







In celebration of World Cotton Day, Mehra, said,“World Cotton Day is a momentous occasion to acknowledge the tireless efforts of our cotton farmers and the collaborative work of researchers, policymakers, and industry stakeholders. CITI-CDRA remains committed to fostering sustainable practices, enhancing cotton quality, and ensuring the prosperity of cotton farmers.”

In Maharashtra, CITI -CDRA is collaborating with the SABC (Sustainable Agriculture and Biodiversity Conservation) to address the Pink Bollworm epidemic in cotton farming to create awareness and providing demonstrations of PB Knot, a vital tool to combat this devastating pest.

To further support sustainable agriculture, CITI CDRA has joined forces with Zydex Company to offer free demonstrations of organic products to 10 selected farmers in Maharashtra. This collaborative project aims to promote organic farming practices and reduce the environmental impact of agriculture.

With the increasing demand for textile products made fr0m Extra Long Staple (ELS) cotton, CITI CDRA is taking action in Madhya Pradesh.

These efforts have yielded significant results, with an average increase of 22.10% in Cotton productivity in Maharashtra, 19.08% in Madhya Pradesh, and 19.6% in Rajasthan compared to non-project areas.

(KNN Bureau)