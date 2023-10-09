SPACE, A Layer-1 Pow Blockchain, To Be Listed On Coinw Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) CoinW, the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platform, will list SPACE on 9th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC). For all CoinW users, the SPACE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on 9th October 2023, at 10:00 (UTC), in the Innovation Zone.







The MVC Project

Aiming at solving the blockchain trilemma, MVC is a UTXO-model layer-1 smart contract public blockchain. It is a revolutionary blockchain built on top of Bitcoin technology. However, unlike Bitcoin, MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability, extremely low fees, and maintains decentralization.

Its underlying technology comes from the UTXO+POW model that has been verified for more than ten years. The first pure layer-1 practical Turing-complete smart contract solution, MetaContract, is based on the UTXO model. It can achieve all the logic of EVM, but because of the advantages of the UTXO model, this solution has the advantages of high performance and extremely low handling fees.

Tokenomics

The Space token was launched on January 26, 2023 with a capped max supply of 21 million. Initial contributors' tokens are subject to a three-month cliff and a 30-month vesting period, with the first release on Apr 26, 2023, and the full vesting on September 1, 2025. 210,000 tokens allocated for voting purposes only will not be available for sale until July 1, 2025. The PoB portion requires approval by 60% of Space holders through a non-constitutional proposal. For more details, refer to the provided link on the No Sale Agreement.

All SPACE tokens are distributed by workload. 35% is for PoW. 25 SPACEs will be released for every block, with halving around every 11 quarters (1000 days). 55% is for PoB, DAO Treasury. Specifically, 2.5% will be released to reward the builders every quarter, voted by every MVC token holder.

About CoinW

CoinW is a leading crypto trading platform that prioritizes security, transparency and user-centric principles. With advanced technology, deep liquidity and a wide range of supported cryptocurrencies, the company has amassed a broad user base to become one of the world's most secure crypto exchanges. Committed to security, transparency and compliance, the CoinW exchange upholds the highest regulatory standards and actively contributes to the advancement of the crypto industry. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

About SPACE

MVC is a UTXO-model layer-one smart contract public blockchain with unlimited potential. It is a revolutionary blockchain solution built to solve Bitcoin's congestion issue. MVC achieves unparalleled transaction speed, exponential scalability, high concurrency, and exceptionally low fees while maintaining decentralization. Combined with the cross-chain decentralized identity (DID) solution, MVC will become the ideal sidechain to Bitcoin, unlocking the full potential of Bitcoin for daily microtransactions and providing Bitcoin virtual machines that enable the development of massive Web3 applications. MVC has the same structure as Bitcoin and, therefore, is the only Bitcoin sidechain solution that can offer the same wallet address as a Bitcoin address in the market.