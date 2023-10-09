EU Adopts New Rules For Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- European Union's Council of Ministers adopted on Monday the new Renewables Energy Regulations to raise the share of renewable energy in the EU's overall energy consumption to 42.5% by 2030.

The Council said in a statement that EU Member states would choose between a binding target of 14.5% reduction of greenhouse gas intensity in transport from the use of renewables by 2030, or a binding share of at least 29% of renewables within the final consumption of energy in the transport sector by 2030.

Spanish acting Minister for the Ecological Transition Teresa Ribera, said that "this is a great achievement in the framework of the آ ́Fit for 55آ ́package, which will help reaching the EU's climate goal of reducing EU emissions by at least 55% by 2030."

She also added that "It is a step forward which will contribute to reach the EUآ ́s climate targets in a fair, cost-effective and competitive way" said"

The Council said in a separate statement that they also adopted on Monday the 'ReFuelEU aviation' initiative to reduce the carbon footprint of the aviation sector.

Spanish Acting Minister of transport Raquel Jimenez, said that The new law will provide legal certainty to aircraft operators and fuel suppliers in Europe.

She added, "By kick-starting the large-scale production of sustainable aviation fuels, it will soon make the EU's aviation sector much greener, noting that this is a key step in our broader effort to reach our climate targets at European and global level"

The new regulation obliges aviation fuel suppliers to ensure that all fuel made available to aircraft operators at EU airports contains a minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) from 2025 and, from 2030, a minimum share of synthetic fuels, with both shares increasing progressively until 2050. (end)

