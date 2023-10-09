Russian Army Injures 1,133 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed 506 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,133 children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,639 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of October 9, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 506 children were killed and more than 1,133 were injured of varying severity," the statement reads.

The numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were injured in the Donetsk region - 489, Kharkiv - 303, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 130, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

Russian army kills 506in Ukraine

On October 8, a nine-year-old girl was injured as a result of Russian shelling of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region.

On October 8, two girls aged nine and 11 were injured as a result of shelling of Kherson.



As reported, on October 8, Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with an Iskander cruise missile.

On October 8, 11 people were injured in Kherson as a result of enemy shelling.