Tickets For AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 To Go On Sale Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 stated that the tickets for the tournament to be held in Doha, from January 12 to February 10, 2024, will go on sale starting tomorrow, October 10, 2023.

The organisers announced this in a press conference today adding that the ticket prices will be starting from QR25, with several different packages available (single match ticket, favorite team packages during the first round of the tournament - group stages, and other options).

Qatar to provide affordable housing options for AFC Asian Cup visitors

Read Also

Hassan Rabia Al Kuwari, Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at the Local Organizing Committee of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 added that the tickets for the tournament will be released in stages, and they will not be linked to fan entry visas or the Hayya card.

A total of 51 matches will be played across 9 stadiums, 7 of which were previously used in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

This edition of the AFC Asian Cup – the 18th in its illustrious history – will see the host country take part as the defending champions.

Tickets will be sold through the organizing committee's website and the AFC website .