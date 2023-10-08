EU Calls For Avoidance Of Further Violence In Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- President of the European Council Charles Michel said on Sunday that the immediate priority is to avoid further escalation and more violence in Palestine.

He expressed this position in phone calls on the situation in Palestine with prime minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyea and Jordanian King Abdullah II, EU sources told journalists in Brussels.

Michel stressed on the urgency to tackle the root causes of the Palestine question and noted that the EU voice and support is key, said the sources speaking on condition of anonymity.

Priority is de-escalation but also preventing wide-scale violence from erupting in the West Bank and tensions between Israeli and Arab communities, he noted.

Michel also underlined the strong support for the EU initiative in New York with regional partners.

At the margins of UN General Assembly in New York in September, EU High Representative Josep Borrell co-organized with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan as well as the League of Arab States the "Peace Day Effort".

The event focused on means to incentivize the parties to resume peace talks for the two-state solution.

Efforts will continue through three working groups political and security issues, economic and environmental issues, human dimension issues, Michel added. (end)

