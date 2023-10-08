Air India Suspends Flights To Israel Till Oct 14

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- India on Sunday asked its citizens in Israel to take utmost care and contact embassy in case of emergency as Air India suspended flights from and to Tel Aviv till October 14.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the Indians stranded in Israel have to stay safe and to contact the Indian embassy there if they need any assistance, according to the Press Trust of India.

The Indian minister also said that the embassy has already issued an advisory to Indians in Israel to stay safe.

"Indians in Israel can approach the Indian Embassy anytime. The embassy will extend all sorts of assistance to Indians stranded there," he was quoted as saying.

He also expressed solidarity with the people of Israel and stated in response to a question about India's stand on the conflict between Israel and the Hamas that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed shock over the attack on Israel.

The Indian mission in Tel Aviv and the Representative Office of India in Palestine asked Indian nationals in Israel to remain vigilant and directly contact the embassy in case of emergency.

An estimated 18,000 Indians are in Israel working as caregivers to Israeli elders or working as diamond traders, IT professionals and students.

Meanwhile, Air India announced that it is suspending services to and from Tel Aviv for the safety of passenger and the crew. "Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended till 14th October for the safety of our passengers and crew," an Air India spokesperson said. (end)

