Urgent Palestinian Aid Campaign Launched In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 8 (KUNA) -- The Director of Public Relations and Spokesman for the Ministry of Social Affairs Ahmad Al-Enezi announced Sunday that the Ministry had launched an urgent relief campaign for the Palestinian people.

Al-Enezi said in a statement that based on the instructions of the Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Malik Al-Sabah, and based on the developments of current events taking place in the occupied Palestinian territories, directives were issued to charitable societies to launch an urgent aid campaign for Palestinians there.

Al-Enezi added that charities wishing to participate in the campaign can obtain prior approval as soon as they express their desire through the program to facilitate the management of charities and foundations. (end)

