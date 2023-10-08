268 Biman Passengers Stranded In Dubai Over Technical Issue

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: A technical issue caused a Biman Bangladesh Airlines' flight from Dubai to be delayed for over 10 hours.

Biman flight BG348 was scheduled to fly back to Dhaka from Dubai airport at 12:05 am (local time) on October 8.

Reports cited Tahera Khandaker, General Manager for Public Relations of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, saying that a technical issue struck the flight after passengers boarded the plane.

"Engineers in Dubai are working to resolve the technical issue. Necessary components have already been sent from Bangladesh," she said, as per reports.

Meanwhile, 268 passengers who were supposed to return to Dhaka via flight BG348 of Biman are currently waiting at the Dubai airport lounge, shared Tahera Khandaker.

"They have been provided with breakfast and lunch. Unfortunately, we could not arrange hotel accommodations for them. They will be brought back to Dhaka according to the updated schedule once the flight is repaired," the Biman official added.

