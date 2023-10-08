Jordanian Teams Shine With 9 Medals At Asian Games

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The Jordanian national teams have concluded their remarkable participation in the ongoing Asian Games in China, securing an impressive total of 9 medals.This notable achievement was highlighted by the historic silver medal won by the national basketball team, marking a significant milestone as the first-ever medal for a Jordanian team in the history of the Asian Games.In addition, the karate and Taekwondo teams contributed to Jordan's medal tally, showcasing their prowess and determination on the international stage.The outstanding performances of the Jordanian athletes have not only brought glory to their country but also underscored their exceptional skills and commitment to excellence in the realm of sports.