Hamas's Al-Qassam Brigades Report Ongoing Clashes In Occupied Territories

Gaza, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- The military wing of Hamas, known as the Al-Qassam Brigades, on Sunday, announced the continuation of confrontations in several areas within the occupied territories, including Ofakim, Sderot, Yad Mordechai, Kfar Azza, Be'eri, Yated, and Kisufim.In a military communique, the Al-Qassam Brigades revealed that artillery units are actively providing support to their fighters with the use of rocket projectiles.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.