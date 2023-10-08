Great US airlines worried over ‘fake’ engine-security certificates

(MENAFN) A news agency has stated major United States airlines, together with United, American, Southwest, as well as Delta, are scrambling to examine their convoys and possibly ground aircrafts after it appeared that a gear dealer for the most widely utilized profitable plane engine may have been performing widespread security-certification scam.



The usage of possibly faked documentation by United Kingdom-located parts dealer AOG Technics “puts aircraft safety in jeopardy and renders it impossible for operators who have purchased these parts to verify the airworthiness of their engines,” based on a lawsuit launched against the firm by General Electric, its engine producing associate Safran, as well as their combined venture CFM International.



“All falsified parts need urgently to be identified and the relevant operators notified.” AOG is thought to have provided thousands of falsely documented parts for the CFM56 engine, greatly utilized by commercial aircrafts.



