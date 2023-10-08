Du Joins Accessabilities Expo As Telecom Partner To Empower People Of Determination

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Dubai, UAE– du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), is proud to announce its participation in the AccessAbilities Expo as the exclusive Telecom Partner. This collaboration aligns directly with du's CSR focus areas of empowerment and education, as well as cohesive society and national priority. Additionally, du's participation as the exclusive telecom partner provides the company with significant exposure, particularly for its“You Matter” campaign. The“You Matter” campaign demonstrates du's commitment to making telecommunications accessible to all individuals, including people of determination.

Adel Al Raees, Head of Corporate Communication at du, said:“At du, we believe in the power of forging meaningful partnerships and establishing shared goals that not only benefit our customers but also have a positive impact on our communities and society at large. As the exclusive Telecom Partner for the AccessAbilities Expo, we aim to create an inclusive environment, break down barriers and allow innovation and collaboration to flourish. Our dedicated plans, such as the 'You Matter' initiative, are specifically designed to empower people of determination, enabling them to fully participate in society and amplify their roles within the community.”

AccessAbilities Expo is the premier trade, professional, and consumer event in the region, specifically designed to cater to the needs and aspirations of over 50 million people of determination. It represents a unified platform for the entire business and civil community, as well as international technology vendors, governments, families, and caregivers.

The event is endorsed by leading UAE government bodies, including the Ministry of Community Development, Dubai Health Authority (DHA), Dubai Municipality, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, Community Development Authority (CDA) Dubai, Dubai Customs, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and Zayed Higher Organisation.

