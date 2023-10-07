South Korea, Ukraine Discuss Infrastructure Reconstruction Projects Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) South Korea's Trade Minister Dukgeun Ahn met with a group of Ukrainian officials on Friday and discussed ways to

enhance bilateral cooperation on rebuilding war-torn infrastructure and broader economic ties.

According to Yonhap News , Ahn said South Korea is ready to work closely with Ukraine on its recovery efforts, particularly regarding electricity infrastructure, nuclear energy and joint resource development.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea also said that the country will send a second delegation of government officials and business representatives to Kyiv soon to discuss details.

Last month, a South Korean delegation visited Kyiv for talks on South Korea's potential involvement in reconstruction projects, estimated to be worth around 1,200 trillion won (US$890.07 billion).

South Korea has signed an agreement with Ukraine to offer low-interest loans, which is expected to pave the way for their discussions on detailed projects and terms of support.

As reported by Ukrinform, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol announced that Seoul would provide Kyiv with an additional $2.3 billion aid for reconstruction.