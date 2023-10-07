All To Play For In ILT20 Development Tournament As Teams Battle For Semi-Final Spots

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 2:53 PM

The ILT20 Development Tournament has entered an exciting phase as the teams compete for the top-four spots in the six-team competition.

The top-four will play the semi-finals on Monday, October 9 at the ICC Academy Oval 1.

The tournament is aimed at providing a potentially life changing opportunity to UAE players with 13 spots for UAE players still up for grabs in the DP World ILT20 Season 2.

After the completion of 12 of 15 group stage matches, ILT20 Pearls lead the points table with 13 points with ILT20 Marvels in second place with 12 while ILT20 Braves and ILT20 Blitzers are placed three and four respectively with seven points each.

Earlier, Pearls continued their strong showing when they defeated ILT20 Thunderbolts by eight wickets.

Batting first Thunderbolts scored 141 for eight with Dawood Ejaz top-scored with 39 off 31balls (two fours, two sixes).

Hazrat Luqman hit four sixes in his 32 off just 12 deliveries while Nilansh Keswani bagged three wickets.

Pearls completed the chase with 10 balls to spare as captain Alishan Sharafu, who won the Player of the Match awared, scored an unbeaten 56 off 42 deliveries (six fours). Khalid Shah weighed in with a quickfire 50 off 31 (nine fours, one six).

In match 10, Braves registered a 16-run win over ILT20 Marvels whileILT20 Dynamos outplayed Blitzers by 30 runs.

In another match ILT20 Marvels defeated ILT20 Thunderbolts by three wickets

Brief scores:

Match nine – ILT20 Pearls beat ILT20 Thunderbolts by eight wickets

ILT20 Thunderbolts 141 for 8, 20 overs (Dawood Ejaz 39, Hazrat Luqman 32; Nilansh Keswani 3-34, Faraazuddin 2-26)

ILT20 Pearls 142 for 2, 18.2 overs (Alishan Sharafu 56, Khalid Shah 50; Rohan Mustafa 2-24)

Match 10 – ILT20 Braves beat ILT20 Marvels by 16 runs

ILT20 Braves 172 for 7, 20 overs (Raees Ahmed 48, Hamdan Tahir 34; Karnal Zahid 3-32)

ILT20 Marvels 156 for 7, 20 overs (Rahul Chopra 72, Syed Haider Shah 30; Haider Ali 4-33)

Match 11 – ILT20 Dynamos beat ILT20 Blitzers by 30 runs

ILT20 Dynamos 178 for 8, 20 overs (Hameed Khan 48, Muhammad Shahdad 25 not out; Dhruv Parashar 2-17, Usman Khan 2-19

ILT20 Blitzers 148 for 7, 20 overs (Uzair Bacha 49 not out, Fayyaz Taj 32; Vikum Sanjaya 3-14, Ammar Badami 3-18)

Match 12 – ILT20 Marvels beat ILT20 Thunderbolts by three wickets

ILT20 Thunderbolts 162 for 7, 20 overs (Rameez Shahzad 40 not out, Sandeep Singh 39; Harshit Kaushik 2-20)

ILT20 Marvels 165 for 7, 19.3 overs (Rahul Chopra 42 not out, Ashwanth Valthapa 38; Shahbaz Ali 2-31)

Schedule

Monday, October9

4:30pm Semi-Final (1)

8:30pm Semi-Final (2)

Tuesday, October 10

7:00pm Final