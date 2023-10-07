CERN Opens New Museum And Visitor Centre

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The new centre was opened in the presence of Federal President Alain Berset on Saturday.

“May this portal to science become a place of gentle transition to a future-oriented career choice,” said Berset at the opening.

Science is the key to a sustainable future, said Italian physicist and CERN General Director Fabiola Giannotti. In the future, CERN will be able to receive up to half a million visitors a year instead of 125,000.

The building consists of large walk-through tubes that are connected to a glass bridge over a street. They are a reminder of the nearby Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest particle collider, a 27-kilometre underground ring-shaped accelerator, located north of Geneva to explore fundamental physics.“The building is like a spaceship about to land,” said the Italian architect Renzo Piano.

The LHC is one of the main attractions of the 8,000m2 Science Gateway, which has a series of hands-on interactive exhibits, such as exploring the properties of magnets.