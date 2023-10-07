Indian Air Force Day: IAF To Unveil New Ensign On October 8. Know Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "To mark its the 91st anniversary of Indian Air Force, a new IAF ensign will be unveiled on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day on Sunday.

The new IAF ensign will be unveiled by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari at the IAF day parade in Prayagraj on Sunday. The new ensign will include the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the Ensign, towards the fly side, said IAF mark the day, the IAF will organise Air Force Day parade and air display in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. The event will be attended by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Earlier, the parade was traditionally held at the Hindon airbase near Delhi till 2021 before the event was taken outside the national capital. It was held in Chandigarh last year the British era, Indian Air Force was known as Royal Indian Air Force. Its ensign comprised of the Union Jack in the upper left canton and the RIAF roundel (Red, White & Blue) on the fly side. Post-Independence, the Indian Air Force ensign was created by replacing the Union Jack with the Indian tricolour and the RAF roundels with the IAF tri-colour roundel in the lower right canton IAF Crest has the national symbol, the Ashoka lion on the top with the words“Satyameva Jayate” in Devanagari below it. Below the Ashoka lion is a Himalayan eagle with its wings spread, denoting the fighting qualities of the IAF. A ring in light blue colour encircles the Himalayan eagle with the words“Indian Air Force”. The motto of the IAF \"Nabha Sparsham Deeptam\" is inscribed below the Himalayan eagle in golden Devanagari crest symbolises the source of inspiration and encouragement. IAF has adopted various crests for commands, squadrons and the other establishments. However, all the crests follow a standard frame, that contains the individual formation sign with a motto shown in the scroll at the foot of the frame.

The IAF motto has been taken from verse 24, Chapter 11 of the Bhagavad Gita and means \"Radiant Thou Touchest Heaven\" or in other words \"Touching the sky with Glory\".About Indian Air Force DayThe Indian Air Force was officially established 8 October, 1932. In view of its professional efficiency and achievements during World War II, the force was bestowed with the prefix \"Royal\" in March 1945. So, it became the Royal Indian Air Force (RIAF).IAF dropped its“Royal” prefix and amended the ensign as India became a republic.\"A new lAF ensign has now been created to better reflect the values of the Indian Air Force. This reaffirmation will now be reflected by the inclusion of the Air Force Crest in the top right corner of the ensign, towards the fly side,\" the IAF said in a statement.



