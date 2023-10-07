Team Of Baku Higher Oil School Reaches Finals Of 'Cyberwar' Competition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The second online stage of the“Cyberwar” competition, held as
part of the Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023
(CIDC-2023) event, which will be organized for the first time in
Azerbaijan, has been successfully completed.
The“Squadron” team of Baku Higher Oil School of SOCAR (BHOS)
showed the highest result among universities and reached the
finals.
The ranking of the teams that showed the best performance based
on the results of the second stage of the competition is as
follows:
1. Administrative Department of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - "0x5041"
2. Global Service Provider - "NetVault31337"
3. Baku Higher Oil School - "Squadron"
4. Azercell - "CyberCell"
5. Azerbaijan Cyber Security Center (Innovation and Digital
Development Agency) - "ACC Predators"
6. Ministry of Digital Development and Transport - "Digital
Rangers"
7. PASHA Bank - "Old School"
8. Kapital Bank - "CyberKapitalists"
9. Expressbank - "Xpr3ss1337"
10. The State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations -
"AS4NS3C"
11. Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population of
the Republic of Azerbaijan - "KiberDost"
12. Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "CBAR_Team"
13. Security Service of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan - "Iron Fist"
14. PASHA Technology LLC - "This is the way"
15. Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - "MoD of
Azerbaijan"
16. State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic - "UEIB"
17. Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan Republic - "1
Group"
18. State Customs Committee - "Customs"
19. Azerbaijan Investment Holding - "AIH"
20. Unibank - "UniCyberWarriors"
The final stage of the competition, in which 20 teams will take
part, will take place in the Baku Congress Center as part of the
CIDC-2023 events, and it will be held in the "cyberwar"
environment.
