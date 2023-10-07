War Update: Thirty-Four Combat Engagements In Different Front Sections

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past 24 hours, 34 combat engagements between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders took place in different directions of the front.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold the defense in the east and south of Ukraine, carry out offensive operations in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and gain a foothold on the achieved borders," the report reads.

Over the past day, Russian troops launched a missile attack on a civilian object in Kharkiv city center. As a result of these terrorist actions, two people were killed and 30 people were injured. Sixty-one apartment blocks, 17 private houses and 10 social and household objects were damaged.

According to the General Staff, 34 combat engagements took place during the past day. In total, the enemy launched three missile strikes, 67 airstrikes, 46 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged.

Airstrikes were launched on Ivanivka, Podoly, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Pisky-Radkivski in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka, Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane in Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the North operational-strategic group of troops in Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, conducts active subversive activities to prevent the redeployment of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Ivanivka settlements in Kharkiv region. In Lyman direction, the defense forces repelled five enemy attacks east of Makiyivka, Luhansk region. The enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position south of Andriyivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in Donetsk region, inflict manpower and equipment losses on the enemy, and gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational-strategic group of troops in Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions, the enemy carried out more than 10 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Maryinka and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled enemy attacks near Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske in Donetsk region; north of Pryiutne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders hold back the enemy in the area northeast of Novoprokopivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in Melitopol direction. They have partial success north of Kopani and north of Novoprokopivka. While conducting offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian troops had partial success east of Andriyivka in Donetsk region. Our soldiers inflict manpower and equipment losses on the occupying forces, continue to gain a foothold on the achieved boundaries and exhaust the enemy.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational-strategic group of troops in Kherson direction, the defense forces carry out a counter-battery fight, destroying warehouses and successfully hitting the enemy's rear.

"Over the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 13 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and three more – on enemy anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile units hit an enemy command post, an air defense system, six artillery systems, a personnel cluster, and an EW station," the report reads.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine