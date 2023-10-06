(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Jaeger-Lecoultre Presents the Master Ultra Thin Moon in Pink Gold with a Gradient Blue Dial







ELEVATING THE QUINTESSENTIAL DRESS WATCH TO A NEW LEVEL OF CONTEMPORARY SOPHISTICATION



With its streamlined design, elegant proportions and refined details, the Master Ultra Thin Moon embodies all the elements of the quintessential dress watch. For 2023, Jaeger-LeCoultre presents a new variation of the model in pink gold with a gradient midnight blue dial. The rich contrast between the sunray finish and intense gradient blue of the dial and the warmth of the pink gold case adds dramatic impact to the timeless elegance of the design, while accentuating its subtle beauty and refinement.



Perfectly matching the pink gold case, the dial indications enhance the aesthetic harmony of the design and emphasise the beauty of the dial's gradient colour. The hours are marked by long, tapered triangles, which, like the 'JL' logo, are applied; their shape is echoed by the Dauphine hands; and the minutes are indicated by applied golden dots.





The moon phase display adds further detail and refinement, its subtly textured finishes contrasting with the shiny blue of the sunray dial and the mirror-polished moon disc. Displaying the date on a ring around the moon-phase aperture maintains aesthetic harmony and creates a visual anchor for the main complication.

