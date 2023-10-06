CSE New Mining Stock Listing - KO Gold Inc. (CSE: KOG)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The common shares of KO Gold Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at on the trading date.

KO Gold is a Canadian private exploration company focused on exploring the world-class Otago Gold District on the South Island of New Zealand.

________________________

Les actions ordinaires de KO Gold Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

KO Gold est une société d'exploration privée canadienne axée sur l'exploration du district aurifère d'Otago de classe mondiale, sur l'île du Sud de la Nouvelle-Zélande.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for KOG. Please email:

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail:

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplementaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel a l'adresse:

Investorideas is a Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Service Provider; Cannabis stocks, Blockchain stocks, Mining, E-sports, Energy, Biotech and more...

Check out Investorideas listing on the CSE service provider list. We offer discounts to CSE listed stocks!

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004; the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.