Anti-Graft Watchdog Raids Companies Involved In Defense Supplies

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Detectives from the National Anti-corruption Bureau conducted searches in private companies related to the supply of defense industry products, within the framework of criminal proceedings regarding the possible grave embezzlement of budget funds in defense procurement.

The NABU press service reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

It was established that one of these companies signed a number of contracts for the supply of thermal imaging devices to the defense forces. The total amount is almost UAH 1.5 billion, of which the company received an advance payment (from 80% to 100%).

Despite this, violations of delivery terms for more than 9 months were recorded, which led to the untimely receipt by the Armed Forces of the equipment necessary in repelling Russian aggression. This caused the Ministry of Defense to file a lawsuit for collection of receivables and fines.

Foreign companies affiliated with suppliers are in the focus of attention of Western law enforcement due to possible money laundering.

Ahead of the raid, company representatives were given a search warrant and offered to voluntarily hand over the items and documents required for the probe. After their refusal to provide those, a decision was made to conduct a search.

During the search of the main office premises, the detectives seized

no computer hardware, and all the necessary information was copied on the spot with the participation of a specialist. Investigative actions were carried out taking into account the specifics of the supplier's activities and ensuring its smooth operation, primarily regarding the fulfillment of obligations to the Ministry of Defense. Decisions to withdraw documents were made taking into account the arguments of the supplier's representatives who said they needed those for continued operations. In another office space, two personal laptops of employees were seized due to the need for their expert research and the impossibility of a detailed inspection directly at the site.

No separate copying of design paperwork and documentation or software products, which are intellectual property of the company, was carried out.

A safe was discovered during the raid. Since the company employees did not provide the keys to it, the search group decided to jack it open.

A search is one of the investigative actions that are conducted to gather the necessary evidence. NABU detectives always adhere to high moral and professional standards, in particular during pre-trial investigation. At the same time, possible wrongful actions by NABU detectives will be the subject of an inspection by the internal control department with the participation of the Council of Public Control under NABU.

The investigation continues, including with the use of tools of international cooperation and financial intelligence. All the circumstances of concluded contracts and use of funds received from the Ministry of Defense are being probed. Disclosure of other information may harm the pre-trial investigation.

Given the importance of the case, NABU will inform the public on its developments as openly and transparently as possible (taking into account legal restrictions).

As reported by Ukrinform, the State Audit Service rejected accusations of improper inspection of defense procurement procedures.