Granada Summit: Fiasco Of Some EU Leaders Failing To Progress In Resolving Conflicts

The summit, attended by some 50 European leaders, dozens of
aides, and legions of journalists, was a fiasco. The meeting failed
to make any significant progress in resolving the conflicts on the
doorstep of Europe or any other regional problem, Azernews reports.
The third meeting of Emmanuel Macron's European Political
Community project was presented by advisers as an opportunity to
achieve peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, reduce tensions in
the Balkans and have a strategic conversation about the security of
the continent.
While leaders rallied around Ukrainian President Volodymyr
Zelensky, who was in Granada to drum up European support for
Ukraine amid concerns about US aid, they failed to make progress in
other conflicts due to the absence of key players.
Participants' hopes of taking action to resolve the humanitarian
crisis in so-called "Nagorno-Karabakh" were dashed when Azerbaijani
President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
refused to participate in the meeting. But the leaders were so
hoping to hold the first meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol
Pashinyan since Azerbaijan won a great victory over the Armenian
terror, which led to the exodus of pro-separatist elements from
Garabagh.
It is worth noting that the reason for President Ilham Aliyev's refusal to attend
the meeting is the destructive position of France, as well as
disagreements between Paris and Berlin regarding Turkiye's
participation in the meeting.
It should be noted that French Foreign Minister Catherine
Colonna, who recently visited Yerevan, again found herself in the
spotlight for her anti-Azerbaijani statements.
Attempts to ease tensions between Kosovo and Serbia are equally
futile. Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani refused to negotiate with his
Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic unless sanctions were applied
against Belgrade.
The sense of futility of the informal summit reached its peak
when the host country, Spain, canceled at the last minute a planned
press conference, an expected summit event for some 700
journalists. It was intended to include announcements and formally
mark the transfer of leadership of the European Political Community
from Spain to the United Kingdom.
The leaders' lack of enthusiasm for the summit was evident from
the start of the day, with many invitees not bothering to stop and
exchange thoughts with the waiting crowd of journalists. Giorgia
Meloni from Italy walked past the journalists, talking on her cell
phone.
Neither German Chancellor Olaf Scholz nor British President
Rishi Sunak spoke to the press. Emmanuel Macron, whose idea was to
create a European political community, also had nothing to say on
the way to the meeting.
This is what it means that the absence of the presidents of
Azerbaijan and Turkiye led to nothing, despite the fact that the
leaders of many countries were present at the meeting. This is what
the strength of the Turkic countries means.
