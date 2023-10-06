Somalia: US's Hidden And Forgotten Forever War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Thirty years after the infamous Battle of Mogadishu , the US military is still conducting operations in Somalia.

Popularized in the US by the 2001 film“Black Hawk Down ,” the Battle of Mogadishu occurred on October 3, 1993, and saw the downing of two US helicopters and the deaths of 18 American soldiers. Some of their bodies were dragged along city streets by Somali militants.

The battle was considered one of the worst fiascoes in US military history.

Since then, the US has waged economic and military warfare in Somalia to first eliminate the Union of Islamic Courts , a grassroots legal and political group, and most recently to attack the militant group al-Shabaab . There have been at least 282 US counterterrorism operations in Somalia, including drone strikes and other aerial bombardments.

But it's my belief as a scholar of contemporary US-Somali relations that the US efforts to develop political stability and eliminate terrorism have achieved the very opposite and not brought an end to political violence in the war-torn country.

In fact, al-Shabaab is still waging one of the largest and deadliest insurgencies in the world.

To meet the latest threat, President Joe Biden has increased military assaults in Somalia that target al-Shabaab insurgents, conducting dozens of airstrikes so far in 2023. In May 2022, Biden also agreed to send about 500 US troops to Somalia.

In addition, the US also sends advisers to train Somali security forces and maintains an active presence in neighboring Djibouti at the Camp Lemonnier base.

But the question remains: Why are US forces still intervening in Somalia?