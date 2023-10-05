Breeo Kicks Off Partnership With The Pittsburgh Steelers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Pennsylvania-based smokeless fire pit company is now a Proud Partner of the legendary Pittsburgh Steelers

LANCASTER, PA, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Breeo , the originators of the smokeless fire pit, is proud to announce it is a Proud Partner of The Pittsburgh Steelers – one of the most iconic franchises in the NFL – and will be bringing the ultimate tailgating experience to Acrisure Stadium and Steelers fans everywhere. This partnership unites two brands that are built on steel and have deep working-class roots in Pennsylvania. It'll also usher in a new era of over-the-fire cooking and tailgating to the NFL.Kicking off this season, fans can expect to see some of Breeo's most popular durable, USA-sourced steel fire pits – the X Series 24 and Y Series Smokeless Fire Pit, as well as their extensive line of grilling accessories – at the stadium. Breeo will be showcasing their innovative fire pits by hosting unforgettable tailgate activations on Art Rooney Avenue prior to home games on October 8, December 3, December 7 and December 23.“We are incredibly honored to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a team with a rich history and a passionate fanbase,” said Brian Koons, chief marketing officer at Breeo.“Breeo's hard-working mindset and deep manufacturing heritage coupled with the appreciation of a great tailgate and, of course, Pennsylvania-made, makes this partnership with the Steelers organization a perfect match.”“We are thrilled to welcome Breeo, a national brand with deep roots here in Pennsylvania, to the Steelers Family,” said Ryan Huzjak, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Steelers.“This multi-year partnership will provide Breeo with unique opportunities to showcase their products to Steelers Nation, like seen in the 'Breeo Hot Seat ' video with our players. Our fans will even have the opportunity to win some of Breeo's products with a sweepstakes later this year.”Breeo, renowned for its innovative fire pits and outdoor cooking solutions, has established a reputation for enhancing outdoor gatherings and creating memorable moments around the fire. With this newly formed partnership, Breeo aims to amplify the outdoor experience for the passionate Steelers fanbase and outdoor enthusiasts across the nation. This partnership adds a new dimension to the game day atmosphere that celebrates Pennsylvania-made products and embraces the Pittsburgh community's passion for football.About BreeoBreeo fire pits are handcrafted in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Founded in 2011, Breeo's heavy-duty, steel smokeless fire pits, cooking products and fireside furniture create the ultimate synergy between campfire and grill. Built to handle anything, Breeo takes outdoor cooking to a new level with smokeless fire pits designed to produce significantly less smoke and cooking products designed to up your open-fire grilling game. Whether upgrading your backyard or perfecting your steaks, Breeo has you covered. For more information visit: . Follow Breeo on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.About The Pittsburgh Steelers:The fifth-oldest franchise in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers were founded on July 8, 1933, by Arthur Joseph Rooney. Pittsburgh is among the most successful franchises in League history. The Steelers have won six Super Bowl titles, tied for the most in the NFL, and appeared in eight overall. Pittsburgh has also participated in 16 conference title games and hosted 11 – both, of which, rank among the top in the League. The Steelers have had 33 former players, coaches or contributors inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Media Contacts:

