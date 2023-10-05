AOI Launches Quantumlinktm To Revolutionize Remote Management Of Cable Amplifiers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) (Nasdaq: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for cable broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, introduces QuantumLinkTM, the latest solution within its Quantum BandwidthTM line of products, designed to provide remote management and monitoring of cable amplifiers that will reshape the cable broadband market.



Using QuantumLink, operators will have the ability to remotely manage cable broadband amplifiers, ushering in a new era of efficiency, convenience, and enhanced service quality for customers. Available as a built-in feature with its next generation smart amplifier, Quantum18, and as a module add-in to existing amplifiers, QuantumLink provides scalable network management without affecting performance.

“As bandwidth requirements continue to expand and network complexity increases, cable service providers need to resolve issues faster now more than ever,” said Todd McCrum, SVP and General Manager of Broadband Access for AOI.“Before QuantumLink, a service outage meant operators deployed multiple resources to disparate locations to identify issues. Now, they can integrate it into existing tool sets to proactively monitor ingress issues and outages, allowing operators to either resolve them remotely or deploy resources directly to the root of the issue. Operationally, this is an enormous leap that will significantly reduce customer downtime.”

QuantumLink provides a standards-based, open-source solution, enabling streamlined and secure remote communication with active devices in the network. It consists of a transponder in each amplifier and a virtual controller that allows cable operations to deploy without operational disruption at their hubs and head ends while ensuring northbound compatibility with their existing tools, such as SNMP, RESTCONF, and KAFKA.

Key Benefits of Remote Amplifier Management



Enhanced Service Quality : Operators can identify and resolve signal issues, ensuring a consistent, high-quality broadband experience for users.

Reduced Downtime : Remote management enables faster troubleshooting and reduces the time required to address amplifier-related issues, minimizing service disruptions.

Cost Efficiency : Operators can optimize network performance without the need for on-site technicians, resulting in cost savings that can be passed on to customers.

Real-Time Insights : Access to real-time data and analytics allows for data-driven decision-making to improve network performance. Customer Satisfaction : Faster issue resolution and improved service quality contribute to higher customer satisfaction and retention rates.



“Enabling remote visibility and control for active devices in the network is key to minimizing operational costs and maximizing customer satisfaction,” said Corey Chapman, Senior Director, Sales Engineering for Quantum Bandwidth.“QuantumLink delivers this capability for broadband amplifiers by leveraging highly scalable, widely adopted, low power and low cost IOT technology in a way that allows flexible and seamless integration with a service provider's existing tool set.”

To continue engineering for market transitions and global demands for bandwidth, AOI recently announced its decision to sell Quantum Bandwidth products directly to Cable Multiple System Operators (“MSO”). AOI believes this strategy will provide it with greater control in designing, building, and manufacturing to the future needs of MSOs, and underscores the company's commitment to push the boundaries of what is possible in the telecommunications industry.

AOI plans to showcase its full line of Quantum Bandwidth products, including amplifiers and digital optics, at the largest cable telecommunications tradeshow, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023, Booth #415, from October 16-19 in Denver, CO. For more information or to schedule an onsite visit, contact Michael Ballard, .

About Quantum Bandwidth

Quantum Bandwidth is a set of broadband access products that enables high-speed connectivity. With today's increasingly demanding bandwidth needs, Quantum Bandwidth ensures cable service providers have reliable options to deliver optimal performance. Its solutions are underpinned with industry experience from the world's leading CATV engineers. Learn more at ao-inc/QuantumBandwidth .

About Applied Optoelectronics Inc.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) (NASDAQ: AAOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products including components, modules, and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the CATV broadband, internet datacenter, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX. Learn more at ao-inc and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Media Inquiries:

Michael Ballard

