Kalyan Jewellers' Brand Ambassador Rashmika Mandanna Inaugurates Company's New Showroom At Al Barsha In Dubai

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM

Kalyan Jewellers, one of the most trusted and leading jewellery brands, today launched its brand new showroom at Al Barsha in Dubai. The showroom was inaugurated by Kalyan Jewellers' brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna. This is the company's 19th showroom in UAE.

Addressing the crowds, Kalyan Jewellers' brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna said, "I am delighted to be part of the Kalyan Jewellers launch celebrations in Dubai today. This new showroom stands as a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to provide best-in-class shopping experience to its patrons in the region. We are confident that patrons will continue to extend their support towards the brand and enjoy the brilliance of the brand's exquisite jewellery designs, which is a testament to the brand's intricate craftsmanship and graceful aesthetics."

The jewellery brand offers patrons with state-of-the-art facilities in a world-class ambience, presenting an un-paralleled shopping experience. The knowledgeable customer service executives of Kalyan Jewellers will be hands-on in assisting customers to find the perfect jewellery piece, which suits their style and budget.

Talking about the new showroom, Mr. T.S. Kalyanaraman, Managing Director of Kalyan Jewellers, said, "As a company, we have achieved huge milestones and taken major strides towards creating a holistic ecosystem to enhance the customer shopping experience. As we embark on this next phase of our growth journey, consistently expanding our geographical footprint in the region, we are committed to continue offering best-in-class shopping experience to our customers while staying true to the company's core values of trust and transparency."

As part of this launch, the brand is offering its patrons upto 25% discount on making charges of gold jewellery and also upto 25% discount on their diamond jewellery range at their Al Barsha, Dubai showroom until 30th October 2023. *T&Cs Apply

Customers will also be able to avail the benefits of Kalyan's 4-Level Assurance Certification on gold jewellery. While jewellery retailed at Kalyan Jewellers goes through multiple purity tests, the 4-level assurance certificate promises customers payment on the value of purity mentioned in the invoice during exchange or resale. Also, it ensures free lifetime maintenance of ornaments at any Kalyan Jewellers' showroom.

Kalyan Jewellers' all-new showroom will stock Muhurat - the bridal jewellery line curated from across India along with exclusive sections featuring Kalyan's popular house brands such as Tejasvi (Polki jewellery), Mudhra (handcrafted antique jewellery), Nimah (Temple jewellery) and Glo (dancing diamonds). Other sections at the showroom include Ziah (Solitaire-like diamond jewellery), Anokhi (uncut diamonds), Hera (daily wear diamonds), Rang (precious stones jewellery) and the recently launched Lila (Coloured Stones and Diamond Jewellery).