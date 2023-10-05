Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates Invites Young Leaders to Apply to its Ambassador Program

(MENAFN- Qatar Foundation ) Doha, Qatar, October 04, 2023: Students and other young people in Qatar and around the world who are passionate about solving today’s most complex global issues are invited to apply to become a Doha Debates Ambassador.



Through the program, offered by Qatar Foundation’s Doha Debates, aspiring leaders learn advanced communication and conflict resolution skills from international experts as they discuss challenging issues like climate change, gender equality and disability justice through a solutions-focused lens.



From 17 January to 27 March, 2024, ambassadors will attend weekly virtual sessions guided by facilitation expert Dr. Brandon Ferderer and other guest speakers, learning to lead intercultural discussions and forging lasting relationships with other young leaders from around the world.



The Fall 2022 Ambassador cohort, which represented 17 countries across five continents, came away with insight into – and respect for – their peers’ diverse worldviews.



“I was exposed to so many different stories, cultures and countries in my own living room,” says Doha-based ambassador Jannatul Mawa. “Outside of the sessions, I realized that I was using the tools I gained to understand different viewpoints, display genuine curiosity and find common ground in everyday dinner-table talks. It was amazing.”



Program alumni stay actively engaged with Doha Debates, representing the organization at high-profile events and projects. In 2022, five former ambassadors, including Qatari students Kaltham Alfakhroo and Salah Mahmoud, were part of the onstage audience at Doha Debates’ town hall conversation with Malala Yousafzai, asking questions of the renowned activist about girls’ education in Afghanistan. And Mawa, along with fellow Qatar-based ambassadors Noor Alkuwari, Noora Almisned, Ina Castro, Ahmed Daniyal, Isra Fejzullaj, Fatima Nazar and Samira Saati, gave a presentation titled “Dialogue That Leads to Positive Social Change'' at the 2022 Generation Amazing Festival.



Amjad Atallah, Doha Debates’ Managing Director, said: "Since its launch in 2021, the Ambassador Program has shown us just how passionate younger generations are about solving the world’s problems – and how willing and eager they are to learn the skill sets to communicate respectfully and to find common ground that will move them forward. The newest cohort will undoubtedly be no exception.”



Doha Debates' Ambassador Program is facilitated in partnership with Shared_Studios, a purpose-driven startup using innovative technology to build connections and enable collaboration anywhere in the world.



The 2023 Doha Debates Ambassador Program is open to fluent English speakers between the ages 18 and 26 who have consistent access to an internet-enabled computer for video conferencing.





MENAFN05102023004929011400ID1107193328